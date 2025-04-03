Theratechnologies To Announce First Quarter 2025 Financial Results And Provide Business Update
|CONFERENCE CALL INFORMATION
|Conference Call Date
|April 9, 2025
|Conference Call Time
|8:30 a.m. ET
|Webcast Link
|Dial in
|1-877-513-4119 (toll free) or 1-412-902-6615 (international)
|Access Code
|2419339
|CONFERENCE CALL REPLAY
|Toll Free
|1-877-344-7529 (US) / 1-855-669-9658 (Canada)
|International Toll
|1-412-317-0088
|Replay Access Code
|5058651
|Replay End Date
|April 16, 2025
| To access the replay using an international dial-in number, please select this link:
An archived webcast will also be available on the Company's Investor Relations website under 'Past Events' .
About Theratechnologies
Theratechnologies (TSX: TH) (NASDAQ: THTX) is a specialty biopharmaceutical company focused on the commercialization of innovative therapies that have the potential to redefine standards of care. Further information about Theratechnologies is available on the Company's website at , on SEDAR+ at and on EDGAR at . Follow Theratechnologies on Linkedin and X .
Contacts:
Investor inquiries:
Joanne Choi
Senior Director, Investor Relations
...
1-551-261-0401
Media inquiries:
Julie Schneiderman
Senior Director, Communications & Corporate Affairs
...
1-514-336-7800
