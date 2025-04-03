Theratechnologies To Announce First Quarter 2025 Financial Results And Provide Business Update

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MONTREAL, April 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Theratechnologies Inc. (“Theratechnologies” or the“Company”) (TSX: TH) (NASDAQ: THTX), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced the Company will report financial results and provide a business update for its first quarter 2025 ended February 28 on Wednesday, April 9, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. ET. The call will be hosted by Paul Lévesque, President and Chief Executive Officer, who will be joined by other members of the management team, including Philippe Dubuc, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Christian Marsolais, Ph.D., Senior Vice President and Chief Medical Officer and John Leasure, Global Commercial Officer. They will be available to answer questions from participants following prepared remarks. Participants are encouraged to join the call at least ten minutes in advance to secure access. Conference call dial-in and replay information can be found below.

CONFERENCE CALL INFORMATION Conference Call Date April 9, 2025 Conference Call Time 8:30 a.m. ET Webcast Link Dial in 1-877-513-4119 (toll free) or 1-412-902-6615 (international) Access Code 2419339 CONFERENCE CALL REPLAY Toll Free 1-877-344-7529 (US) / 1-855-669-9658 (Canada) International Toll 1-412-317-0088 Replay Access Code 5058651 Replay End Date April 16, 2025 To access the replay using an international dial-in number, please select this link:





An archived webcast will also be available on the Company's Investor Relations website under 'Past Events' .

About Theratechnologies

Theratechnologies (TSX: TH) (NASDAQ: THTX) is a specialty biopharmaceutical company focused on the commercialization of innovative therapies that have the potential to redefine standards of care. Further information about Theratechnologies is available on the Company's website at , on SEDAR+ at and on EDGAR at . Follow Theratechnologies on Linkedin and X .

Contacts:

Investor inquiries:

Joanne Choi

Senior Director, Investor Relations

...

1-551-261-0401

Media inquiries:

Julie Schneiderman

Senior Director, Communications & Corporate Affairs

...

1-514-336-7800