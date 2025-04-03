AMH Announces Dates Of First Quarter 2025 Earnings Release And Conference Call
Live conference call
Toll free number:
(877) 451-6152 (for domestic callers)
Direct dial number:
(201) 389-0879 (for international callers)
Passcode:
Not required
Simultaneous audio webcast link:
under "Investor relations"
Conference call replay
Toll free number:
(844) 512-2921 (for domestic callers)
Direct dial number:
(412) 317-6671 (for international callers)
Passcode:
13752374#
Webcast link:
under "Investor relations"
Date accessible through:
May 16, 2025
About AMH
AMH (NYSE: AMH ) is a leading large-scale integrated owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties. Our goal is to simplify the experience of leasing a home and deliver peace of mind to households across the country.
In recent years, we've been named a 2024 Great Place to Work®, a 2024 Top U.S. Homebuilder by Builder100, and one of the Most Trustworthy Companies in America 2025 by Newsweek and Statista Inc. As of December 31, 2024, we owned over 61,000 single-family properties in the Southeast, Midwest, Southwest, and Mountain West regions of the United States. Additional information about AMH is available on our website at .
AMH refers to one or more of American Homes 4 Rent, American Homes 4 Rent, L.P. and their subsidiaries and joint ventures. In certain states, we operate under AMH Living or American Homes 4 Rent. Please see /dba to learn more.
AMH Contacts:
Brian Nelson
Media Relations
Phone: (855) 774-4663
Email: [email protected]
Nicholas Fromm
Investor Relations
Phone: (855) 794-2447
Email: [email protected]
