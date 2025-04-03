BD To Announce Financial Results For Its Second Quarter Of Fiscal 2025

FRANKLIN LAKES, N.J., April 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company) (NYSE: BDX ), a leading global medical technology company, today announced that BD management will host an audio webcast at 8 a.m. ET on Thursday, May 1, 2025 to discuss the Company's financial results for its second quarter of fiscal year 2025, which ended on March 31, 2025, and to provide an update on its operations and strategy. The audio webcast can be accessed at BD's investor relations website at , and a replay will be made available shortly after the call at the same website. Prior to the call, the Company will issue a news release and related presentation materials that will include summary financial information for the quarter. The news release and related presentation materials will be made available at .

About BD

