Joint Statement On Cuts To The National Endowment For The Humanities

NEW YORK, April 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Council of Learned Societies , the Council of Graduate Schools , and The Phi Beta Kappa Society are deeply concerned by the April 2 notices cancelling grants made by the National Endowment for the Humanities (NEH) and by the reported plans to dramatically reduce its staff. As the organizations who played a critical role in helping to establish the nation's cultural endowments, we urge the administration to reconsider this direction and ask Congress to protect this vital independent federal agency.

In 1963, our organizations jointly convened a National Commission on the Humanities to assess the need for federal support. The Commission concluded that "expansion and improvement of activities in the humanities are in the national interest and consequently deserve financial support by the federal government." Acknowledging the values of free inquiry as essential for democracy, the founding of the NEH in 1965 with strong congressional support signaled America's belief that a truly great society invests in the humanities.

The Commission's findings are as true today as they were decades ago. Critical thought, cultural memory, and wisdom fostered by the humanities remain crucial to a vibrant democracy. The NEH has upheld these values since its founding. For less than the cost of a postage stamp to every American, the NEH's thoughtful grantmaking helps community and scholarly life thrive.

Cultural vibrancy builds strong economic returns while deepening civic ties. According to the most recent data , the nation's $1.17 trillion cultural industry supported 5.4 million jobs and accounted for 4.2 percent of the country's GDP. This is why Members of Congress on both sides of the political aisle have overwhelmingly defeated legislative proposals to eliminate NEH funding in recent years. Deep cuts to the programs and staff of the NEH will deprive local communities in every state of resources that enhance their quality of life, enrich their students' education, support their economies, and preserve and celebrate local history. It will diminish teaching and silence thousands of scholars. It will signal the federal government's turn away from the civic values it has long espoused.

We hold steadfast to the belief that sparked the creation of the NEH: that "the humanities are not merely our, but the world's best hope." We stand by the National Humanities Alliance in their request to prevent funding cuts to this critical agency. We call on the administration and on Congress to uphold our nation's historic commitment to these cherished values and activities in American communities.

SOURCE American Council of Learned Societies

