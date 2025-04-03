MIND Technology Announces Fiscal 2025 Fourth Quarter And Year-End Earnings Release And Conference Call Schedule

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) THE WOODLANDS, Texas, April 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MIND ) announced today that it will release financial results for its fiscal 2025 fourth quarter and full year ended January 31, 2025 after the market closes on Tuesday, April 22, 2025. In conjunction with the release, the Company has scheduled a conference call, which will be broadcast live over the Internet, for Wednesday, April 23rd at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time / 8:00 a.m. Central Time.

What: MIND Technology Fiscal 2025 Fourth Quarter and Year-End Earnings Conference Call



When: Wednesday, April 23, 2025 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern / 8:00 a.m. Central



How: Live via phone -- By dialing (412) 902-0030 and asking for the MIND

Technology call at least 10 minutes prior to the start time, or

Live over the Internet -- By logging onto the web at the address below



Where:

For those who cannot listen to the live call, a replay will be available through April 30, 2025 and may be accessed by dialing (201) 612-7415 and using pass code 13751817#. Also, an archive of the webcast will be available shortly after the call at for 90 days. For more information, please contact Dennard Lascar Investor Relations at [email protected] .

About MIND Technology

MIND Technology, Inc. provides technology to the oceanographic, hydrographic, defense, seismic and security industries. Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, MIND has a global presence with key operating locations in the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, and the United Kingdom. Its Seamap unit designs, manufactures and sells specialized, high performance, marine exploration and survey equipment.

Contacts: Rob Capps, President & CEO

MIND Technology, Inc.

281-353-4475





Ken Dennard / Zach Vaughan

Dennard Lascar Investor Relations

713-529-6600

[email protected]

SOURCE MIND Technology, Inc.

