MIND Technology Announces Fiscal 2025 Fourth Quarter And Year-End Earnings Release And Conference Call Schedule
What:
MIND Technology Fiscal 2025 Fourth Quarter and Year-End Earnings Conference Call
When:
Wednesday, April 23, 2025 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern / 8:00 a.m. Central
How:
Live via phone -- By dialing (412) 902-0030 and asking for the MIND
Technology call at least 10 minutes prior to the start time, or
Live over the Internet -- By logging onto the web at the address below
Where:
For those who cannot listen to the live call, a replay will be available through April 30, 2025 and may be accessed by dialing (201) 612-7415 and using pass code 13751817#. Also, an archive of the webcast will be available shortly after the call at for 90 days. For more information, please contact Dennard Lascar Investor Relations at [email protected] .
About MIND Technology
MIND Technology, Inc. provides technology to the oceanographic, hydrographic, defense, seismic and security industries. Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, MIND has a global presence with key operating locations in the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, and the United Kingdom. Its Seamap unit designs, manufactures and sells specialized, high performance, marine exploration and survey equipment.
Contacts:
Rob Capps, President & CEO
MIND Technology, Inc.
281-353-4475
Ken Dennard / Zach Vaughan
Dennard Lascar Investor Relations
713-529-6600
[email protected]
