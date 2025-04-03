American Healthcare REIT Announces Dates For First Quarter 2025 Earnings Release And Conference Call

IRVINE, Calif., April 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (the "Company") (NYSE: AHR ) announced today that it will issue its first quarter 2025 earnings release on Thursday, May 8, 2025, after the close of trading.

A public conference call with a simultaneous webcast will be held on Friday, May 9, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time / 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time. During the conference call, company executives will review first quarter 2025 results, discuss recent events, and conduct a question-and-answer period.

To join via webcast, investors may use the following link:

To join the live telephone conference call, please dial one of the following numbers at least five minutes prior to the start time:

North America Toll-Free: (800) 715-9871

International Toll: +1 (646) 307-1963

Conference ID: 2930459

A digital replay of the call will be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at shortly after the conclusion of the call. The full text of the earnings report and supplemental data will be available immediately following the earnings release to the wire services on May 8, 2025, in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at .

About American Healthcare REIT, Inc.

American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE: AHR ) is a real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a diversified portfolio of clinical healthcare real estate, focusing primarily on senior housing communities, skilled nursing, and outpatient medical buildings across the United States, the United Kingdom and the Isle of Man.

Investor Contact:

Alan Peterson

VP, Investor Relations & Finance

(949) 270-9200

[email protected]

Media Contact:

Damon Elder

Spotlight Marketing Communications

(949) 427-1377

[email protected]

