Greenbrier Announces 7% Increase To Quarterly Dividend

LAKE OSWEGO, Ore., April 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE: GBX ) announced today a quarterly cash dividend of $0.32 per share, payable on May 13, 2025, to stockholders of record as of April 22, 2025. This represents a 7% increase from $0.30 per share and is Greenbrier's 44th consecutive quarterly dividend.

"Greenbrier's Board of Directors remains committed to a balanced approach to capital allocation, including consistently returning capital to shareholders," said Lorie L. Tekorius, CEO and President. "This dividend increase reflects the strength of Greenbrier's long-term business and the success of our strategic plan."

About Greenbrier

Greenbrier, headquartered in Lake Oswego, Oregon, is a leading international supplier of equipment and services to global freight transportation markets. Through its wholly-owned subsidiaries and joint ventures, Greenbrier designs, builds and markets freight railcars in North America, Europe and Brazil. We are a leading provider of freight railcar wheel services, parts, maintenance and retrofitting services in North America. Greenbrier owns a lease fleet of approximately 16,700 railcars that originate primarily from Greenbrier's manufacturing operations. Greenbrier offers railcar management, regulatory compliance services and leasing services to railroads and other railcar owners in North America. Learn more about Greenbrier at .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements that are not purely statements of historical fact. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause such a difference include, but are not limited to, the following: an economic downturn and economic uncertainty; changes to tariffs or import duties, including retaliatory tariffs; changes in macroeconomic policies; inflation (including rising energy prices, interest rates, wages and other escalators) and policy reactions thereto (including actions by central banks); disruptions in the supply of materials and components used in the production of our products; labor disputes; loss of market share to other modes of freight shipment; and the war in Ukraine and related events. More information on potential factors that may cause our actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements include the risks, uncertainties and factors described in more detail in the Company's filings with the SEC, including in the "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" sections of the Company's most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K. Except as otherwise required by law, the Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements or information, which speak as of their respective dates.

SOURCE The Greenbrier Companies, Inc.

