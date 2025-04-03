COMSTOCK RESOURCES, INC. ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2025 EARNINGS DATE AND CONFERENCE CALL INFORMATION

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) FRISCO, TX, April 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) plans to release its first quarter 2025 results on April 30, 2025 after the market closes and host its quarterly conference call aton May 1, 2025 to discuss the first quarter results.

Parties interested in participating in the conference call telephonically will need to register at . Upon registering to participate in the conference call, participants will receive the dial-in number and a personal PIN number to access the conference call. On the day of the call, please dial in at least 15 minutes in advance to ensure a timely connection to the call.

The conference call will also be broadcast live in listen-only mode and can be accessed via the website URL: .

A replay of the first quarter 2025 conference call will be available for twelve months beginning at 1:00 p.m. CT on May 1, 2025. The replay of the conference can be accessed using the webcast link: .

About Comstock Resources:

Comstock Resources is a leading independent natural gas producer with operations focused on the development of the Haynesville Shale in North Louisiana and East Texas.

A slide show presentation on the financial results will be available on Comstock's website at Click on“Quarterly Results” to view the slide show.

CONTACT: Ron Mills VP - Finance & Investor Relations Comstock Resources 972-668-8834 ...