Canadian General Investments: Investment Update - Unaudited
|Information Technology
|21.9
|%
|Industrials
|21.6
|%
|Financials
|14.2
|%
|Materials
|12.7
|%
|Energy
|12.0
|%
|Consumer Discretionary
|10.2
|%
|Real Estate
|4.2
|%
|Cash & Cash Equivalents
|2.6
|%
|Communication Services
|0.6
|%
The top ten investments which comprised 36.1% of the investment portfolio at market as of March 31, 2025 were as follows:
|Franco-Nevada Corporation
|4.3
|%
|NVIDIA Corporation
|3.9
|%
|Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited
|3.8
|%
|The Descartes Systems Group Inc.
|3.8
|%
|WSP Global Inc.
|3.8
|%
|Mastercard Incorporated
|3.7
|%
|Apple Inc.
|3.6
|%
|Dollarama Inc.
|3.1
|%
|Shopify Inc.
|3.1
|%
|West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd.
|3.0
|%
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:
Jonathan A. Morgan
President & CEO
Phone: (416) 366-2931
Fax: (416) 366-2729
e-mail:
website:
