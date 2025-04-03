Penfed Foundation To Honor Military And Community Heroes At 2025 Celebration Of Service Gala

Event celebrates and honors those who have dedicated their lives to giving back

TYSONS, Va., April 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The PenFed Foundation , a national nonprofit organization that supports veterans in their transition from service to success in the civilian world, announces the military and community honorees for the 2025 Celebration of Service Gala. The event will bring together military heroes, business and community leaders at the National Press Club in Washington, D.C. on May 15.

Military Hero Award Honoree Gretchen Evans

Military Advocacy Award Honoree Jimmy Graham

Corporate Hero Award Honoree Charles E. "Chuck" Fagan III

Community Hero Award Honoree Mitchelene BigMan

American Legion Post 20 Member Zack Baddorf

Gretchen Evans will receive the Military Hero Award for her advocacy for veterans and her founding of Team Unbroken , an adaptive racing team of mostly veterans who have experienced life-altering injuries, illness or traumas. Evans is a retired U.S. Army Command Sergeant Major who received a Purple Heart in 2024, nearly 20 years after being injured in combat-during a time when women weren't allowed in combat.

Jimmy Graham will receive the Military Advocacy Award for his work with The Jimmy Graham Foundation , which provides life changing and impactful experiences through the freedom of flight. The foundation works to recognize the accomplishments and sacrifices of veterans and provides flights for underprivileged youth as an introduction to aviation. A former star tight end in the NFL, Graham was selected to the Pro Bowl five times and played for four different teams throughout his career.

Charles E. "Chuck" Fagan III will receive the Corporate Hero Award . Fagan has served as president and chief executive officer of Velera (formerly PSCU/Co-op Solutions) since January 2024. In this role, he leads the strategic direction of the company and oversees all aspects of Velera's operations. Prior to the PSCU/Co-op Solutions combination, Fagan served as president and chief executive officer of PSCU since April 2015. A committed advocate for the credit union industry and an active member of the community, he has been a champion of Velera's support of The PenFed Foundation, leading the company to donate more than $1.1 million over the last 10 years.

The PenFed Foundation will also deliver two national community hero awards to veterans and organizations making a positive impact in their communities, including:



Mitchelene BigMan, the founder of Native American Women Warriors , a color guard of female Native American veterans with the mission to bring attention to and honor the contributions of Native American women's military service. BigMan was raised on and off the Crow Reservation in Montana and enlisted in the Army in 1987. American Legion Post 20, National Press Club (NPC). Post 20 received its charter on November 19, 1919, after the urging of General John Pershing, the most celebrated commander of WWI. The NPC is a vigorous advocate of press freedom worldwide, just as Post 20 has represented the core value of service to country for more than 100 years. The award will be presented to Zack Baddorf, an accomplished international journalist, Navy veteran and Post 20 member who founded the nonprofit Military Veterans in Journalism .

"The PenFed Foundation is thrilled to celebrate Gretchen, Jimmy, Chuck, Mitchelene and the American Legion Post 20 for their fierce advocacy on behalf of the military community," said PenFed Foundation President Andrea McCarren . "They are an inspiration and epitomize our mission of helping to ensure the transition of veterans from military service to success in their civilian lives. This gala serves as a heartfelt tribute to our nation's veterans and our incredible community members and supporters. "

About PenFed Foundation

Founded in 2001, The PenFed Foundation is a national nonprofit organization that supports veterans in their transition from service to success in the civilian world. Affiliated with PenFed Credit Union, the Foundation has provided more than $55 million in financial support to veterans, active-duty service members and military families. PenFed Credit Union covers most of the salaries and administrative costs of The PenFed Foundation, so more of your donation goes right to our programs. To learn more, please visit .

