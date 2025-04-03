Flotek Announces Timing Of First Quarter 2025 Earnings Release

HOUSTON, April 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Flotek Industries, Inc. ("Flotek" or the "Company") (NYSE: FTK ) today announced the Company's schedule for releasing its first quarter 2025 financial and operating results for the period ended March 31, 2025.

The Company plans to issue its first quarter 2025 financial and operating results press release after market close on Tuesday, May 6, 2025, and will host its earnings conference call on Wednesday, May 7, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. CST (10:00 a.m. EST).

Participants may access the call through Flotek's website at under "News and Events" within the Investor Relations section, by telephone toll free at 1-800-836-8184 (international toll: 1-646-357-8785), or by using the following link to access the audience view of the webcast at approximately five minutes prior to the start of the call. Following the conclusion of the conference call, a recording of the call will be available on the Company's website.

About Flotek Industries, Inc.

Flotek Industries, Inc. is a leading chemistry and data technology company focused on servicing the Energy industry. The Company's top tier technologies leverage near real-time data to deliver innovative solutions to maximize customer returns. Flotek has an intellectual property portfolio of over 130 patents, 20+ years of field and laboratory data, and a global presence in more than 59 countries.

Flotek has established collaborative partnerships focused on sustainable and optimized chemistry and data solutions, aiming to reduce the environmental impact of energy on land, air, water and people.

Flotek is based in Houston, Texas and its common shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "FTK." For additional information, please visit .

SOURCE Flotek Industries, Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED