FLO Living Partners With Leading Femtech Innovators To Conduct Study On The Cycle Syncing® Method

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "We're living in historic times for women's health," says. "With the rise of femtech solutions, women have more control over their hormonal health than ever before. Our partnership with Mira, Hello Inside, and Citruslabs demonstrates how the femtech community can work together to push research forward. Most importantly, it lays the foundation for a new standard of care that integrates dietary and lifestyle interventions with pharmaceutical options-helping women receive more holistic, research-backed support."

The Cycle Syncing® Method , first introduced in Vitti's book In the FLO (HarperCollins, 2020), aligns nutrition, exercise, and lifestyle choices with the four phases of the menstrual cycle. By adjusting calorie intake, food type, workout intensity, and other daily habits, the method aims to support blood sugar, cortisol, and progesterone levels-helping to reduce hormonal symptoms throughout the month.

Addressing a Critical Gap in Women's Health

Women's health research remains critically underfunded, and menstrual health is still widely misunderstood. This study aims to change that by providing gynecologists and healthcare professionals with evidence-backed confidence in a practical, non-pharmaceutical approach that can be used between annual visits.

"Women's health remains one of the most underserved areas in scientific research, and the menstrual cycle is still largely misunderstood," says Susanne Mitschke, Co-Founder & CEO of Citruslabs . "This collaboration marks a historic step toward closing that gap. At Citruslabs, we're honored to be part of this initiative-validating Cycle Syncing® through robust clinical evidence and championing a new era of research that finally centers on women's lived experiences."

At the heart of the study is real-time data tracking to measure how the Cycle Syncing® Method influences blood glucose levels, hormone patterns, and menstrual symptoms . By leveraging Hello Inside's metabolic health insights, Mira's hormone tracking expertise, and Citruslabs' research capabilities, the study will offer clinical validation for a lifestyle-driven approach to hormone health.

"We are thrilled to be at the forefront of advancing women's health research alongside the brilliant teams at FLO Living and Mira Health," says Mario Aichlseder, CEO & Founder of Hello Inside . "By combining their expertise in menstrual health and fertility with Hello Inside's metabolic health insights, we are uncovering invaluable data on how women's bodies function at all life stages. This partnership is unlocking the powerful signals of the female body, giving women deeper insights into their health and empowering them to take control."

"At Mira, we believe data is power-especially in women's health," says Sylvia Kang, CEO & Founder of Mira . "This study is a critical step toward understanding how Cycle Syncing® affects hormone levels, symptom severity, and metabolic health. If successful, this research could provide doctors with a trusted, non-invasive way to help women manage PMS, cramps, and heavy bleeding-while also setting a new standard for gender-specific health research."

This study marks a turning point in women's daily hormonal care-filling in research gaps and laying the foundation for more personalized, proactive support. With a united effort from industry-leading femtech companies and a growing community of empowered participants, the future of hormone health looks brighter than ever.

About FLO Living

FLO Living is a digital-first hormone health company founded by Alisa Vitti, author of WomanCode and In the FLO. The company is on a mission to help women eliminate period problems, balance their hormones naturally, and optimize their health through every life stage. Through proprietary programs, supplements, and the MyFLO® app, FLO Living delivers personalized, phase-based hormonal support rooted in the Cycle Syncing® Method.

About Mira

Mira is a San Francisco-based hormonal health company providing integrative care and hormonal testing for over 130,000 customers. Mira was founded in late 2015 by a group of scientists, engineers, OBGYN doctors, and business execs to solve the problem of the unavailability of advanced home health testing. The company's mission is to develop data-driven hormonal health solutions to help women make confident health decisions during every stage of their lives – from the menstrual stage to menopause.

About Hello Inside

Hello Inside is a science-driven health company helping women make smarter, more personalized choices through real-time glucose tracking. By combining continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) with holistic metabolic health insights and nutrition consultations, Hello Inside helps users understand their own body and its response to diet, exercise, sleep and stress. In-app educational programs specifically tailored to women's needs transform daily wellness into actionable self-care, reducing hormonal imbalances, alleviating PMS symptoms and supporting health during menopause.

About Citruslabs

Citruslabs is a leader in accessible clinical research for health and wellness brands. Their platform connects companies with real users to conduct IRB-approved studies that generate reliable data and substantiated health claims. By making clinical research faster, more affordable, and more transparent, Citruslabs is helping build a healthier, more evidence-based future in consumer wellness.

