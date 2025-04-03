I-Mab Reports Full Year 2024 Financial Results And Provides Business Update
|I-Mab
|Consolidated Balance Sheets
|(All amounts in thousands, except for share data)
|As of December 31,
|2024
|2023
|Assets
|Current assets
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|68,263
|$
|291,506
|Short-term investments
|105,135
|20,221
|Prepayments and other receivables
|3,295
|2,503
|Current assets of discontinued operations
|-
|15,682
|Total current assets
|176,693
|329,912
|Property, equipment and software
|201
|1,777
|Operating lease right-of-use assets
|3,597
|3,777
|Investments at fair value, available-for-sale debt securities (amortized cost of $38,727 and $0, respectively)
|30,824
|-
|Other non-current assets
|1,365
|248
|Non-current assets of discontinued operations
|-
|33,208
|Total assets
|$
|212,680
|$
|368,922
|Liabilities and shareholders' equity
|Current liabilities
|Accruals and other payables
|$
|7,638
|$
|7,849
|Operating lease liabilities, current
|816
|626
|Current liabilities of discontinued operations
|-
|49,669
|Total current liabilities
|8,454
|58,144
|Put right liabilities, non-current
|-
|13,852
|Operating lease liabilities, non-current
|3,066
|3,261
|Other non-current liabilities
|-
|106
|Non-current liabilities of discontinued operations
|-
|50,975
|Total liabilities
|11,520
|126,338
|Commitments and contingencies
|Shareholders' equity
| Ordinary shares ($0.0001 par value, 800,000,000 shares authorized as of
December 31, 2024 and 2023; 187,452,495 and 185,613,662 shares issued and
outstanding as of December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively)
|19
|19
|Treasury stock
|(6,225
|)
|(8,007
|)
|Additional paid-in capital
|1,460,021
|1,474,610
|Accumulated other comprehensive income
|33,384
|39,771
|Accumulated deficit
|(1,286,039
|)
|(1,263,809
|)
|Total shareholders' equity
|201,160
|242,584
|Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|$
|212,680
|$
|368,922
|I-Mab
|Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Loss
|(All amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data)
|Year Ended December 31,
|2024
|2023
|2022
|Revenues
|Licensing and collaboration revenue
|$
|-
|$
|632
|$
|(1,551
|)
|Total revenues
|-
|632
|(1,551
|)
|Expenses
|Research and development expenses(1)
|(21,770
|)
|(21,448
|)
|(22,547
|)
|Administrative expenses(2)
|(29,656
|)
|(28,160
|)
|(28,980
|)
|Impairment of goodwill
|-
|(23,041
|)
|-
|Total expenses
|(51,426
|)
|(72,649
|)
|(51,527
|)
|Loss from operations
|(51,426
|)
|(72,017
|)
|(53,078
|)
|Interest income
|7,486
|9,294
|4,954
|Other expenses, net
|(4,718
|)
|(8,090
|)
|(28,269
|)
|Equity in loss of affiliates(3)
|(1,038
|)
|(11,404
|)
|(64,707
|)
|Loss from continuing operations before income tax expense
|(49,696
|)
|(82,217
|)
|(141,100
|)
|Income tax expense
|-
|-
|(103
|)
|Loss from continuing operations
|$
|(49,696
|)
|$
|(82,217
|)
|$
|(141,203
|)
|Discontinued operations:
|Loss from operations of discontinued operations(4)
|$
|(6,898
|)
|$
|(125,512
|)
|$
|(229,850
|)
|Income tax expense
|-
|-
|-
|Gain on sale of discontinued operations
|34,364
|-
|-
|Gain (loss) from discontinued operations
|$
|27,466
|$
|(125,512
|)
|$
|(229,850
|)
|Net loss
|$
|(22,230
|)
|$
|(207,729
|)
|$
|(371,053
|)
|Other comprehensive income (loss):
|Unrealized loss on available-for-sale debt securities, net of tax
|$
|(8,168
|)
|$
|-
|$
|-
|Foreign currency translation adjustments, net of tax
|1,781
|5,605
|5,587
|Total comprehensive loss
|$
|(28,617
|)
|$
|(202,124
|)
|$
|(365,466
|)
| Weighted-average number of ordinary shares used in calculating net
loss per share - basic and diluted
|186,728,372
|191,423,850
|189,787,292
|Net loss from continuing operations per share - basic and diluted
|$
|(0.27
|)
|$
|(0.43
|)
|$
|(0.74
|)
| Net gain (loss) from discontinued operations per share - basic and
diluted
|$
|0.15
|$
|(0.66
|)
|$
|(1.22
|)
|Net loss per share - basic and diluted
|$
|(0.12
|)
|$
|(1.09
|)
|$
|(1.96
|)
|Net loss from continuing operations per ADS(5)- basic and diluted
|$
|(0.61
|)
|$
|(0.99
|)
|$
|(1.71
|)
| Net gain (loss) from discontinued operations per ADS(5)- basic and
diluted
|$
|0.34
|$
|(1.51
|)
|$
|(2.79
|)
|Net loss per ADS(5)- basic and diluted
|$
|(0.27
|)
|$
|(2.50
|)
|$
|(4.50
|)
(1) Includes share-based compensation expense of $1.6 million, $2.9 million and $3.5 million for the years ended December 31, 2024, 2023 and 2022, respectively.
(2) Includes share-based compensation expense of $(3.5) million, $7.4 million and $9.7 million for the years ended December 31, 2024, 2023 and 2022, respectively. The year ended December 31, 2024 includes forfeitures as a result of divestiture of the Greater China assets and business operations and organizational changes.
(3) Includes share-based compensation expense of $(0.7) million, $0.7 million and $2.1 million for the years ended December 31, 2024, 2023 and 2022, respectively. The year ended December 31, 2024 includes forfeitures as a result of divestiture of the Greater China assets and business operations.
(4) Includes share-based compensation expense of $(11.6) million, $17.1 million and $39.7 million for the years ended December 31, 2024, 2023 and 2022, respectively. The year ended December 31, 2024 includes forfeitures as a result of divestiture of the Greater China assets and business operations.
(5) Each 10 ADSs represents 23 ordinary shares.
|I-Mab
|Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
|(All amounts in thousands)
|Year Ended December 31,
|2024
|2023
|2022
|Cash flows from operating activities
|Net loss
|$
|(22,230
|)
|$
|(207,729
|)
|$
|(371,053
|)
|Less: net gain (loss) from discontinued operations
|27,466
|(125,512
|)
|(229,850
|)
|Net loss from continuing operations
|(49,696
|)
|(82,217
|)
|(141,203
|)
| Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities
from continuing operations
|Share-based compensation
|(1,949
|)
|10,239
|13,149
|Change in fair value and extinguishment of put right liabilities
|(13,852
|)
|1,118
|(5,070
|)
|Equity in loss of affiliates
|1,038
|11,404
|64,707
|Depreciation of property, equipment and software
|261
|475
|206
|Impairment of goodwill
|-
|23,041
|-
|Settlement of TJ Biopharma repurchase obligations
|12,388
|-
|-
|Amortization of right-of use assets
|717
|586
|1,209
|Impairment of fixed assets
|622
|-
|-
|Impairment of assets held for sale
|624
|-
|-
|Gain on disposal of property and equipment
|(11
|)
|-
|(27
|)
|Change in fair value of short-term and other investments
|-
|(221
|)
|(1,898
|)
|Recognition of deferred cost for planned dual listing
|-
|-
|2,253
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities
|Prepayments and other receivables
|(1,904
|)
|28
|(1,800
|)
|Accruals and other payables
|(213
|)
|(35,681
|)
|18,337
|Other non-current liabilities
|(106
|)
|(894
|)
|226
|Operating lease liability, net
|(588
|)
|(575
|)
|(1,217
|)
|Accounts receivable
|-
|-
|(2,755
|)
|Contract assets
|-
|-
|4,301
|Net cash used in operating activities from continuing operations
|(52,669
|)
|(72,697
|)
|(49,582
|)
|Cash flows from investing activities
|Proceeds from disposal of short-term and other investments
|109,834
|85,000
|764,421
|Purchase of short-term and other investments
|(194,748
|)
|(100,000
|)
|(767,510
|)
|Purchase of available-for-sale debt securities
|(51,115
|)
|-
|-
|Purchase of property, equipment and software
|(48
|)
|(164
|)
|(2,091
|)
|Proceeds from disposal of property and equipment
|62
|-
|-
|Net cash used in investing activities from continuing operations
|(136,015
|)
|(15,164
|)
|(5,180
|)
|Cash flows from financing activities
|Payment for stock repurchases
|(335
|)
|(8,644
|)
|(3,006
|)
|Proceeds from exercise of stock options
|-
|407
|6,918
| Net cash (used in) generated from financing activities from continuing
operations
|$
|(335
|)
|$
|(8,237
|)
|$
|3,912
|I-Mab
|Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (continued)
|(All amounts in thousands)
|Year Ended December 31,
|2024
|2023
|2022
|Discontinued operations:
|Net cash used in operating activities
|$
|(27,498
|)
|$
|(109,791
|)
|$
|(116,663
|)
|Net cash (used in) generated from investing activities
|(22,289
|)
|26,077
|73,216
|Net cash (used in) generated from financing activities
|(4,171
|)
|9,911
|2,805
|Net cash used in discontinued operations
|(53,958
|)
|(73,803
|)
|(40,642
|)
| Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted
cash
|573
|5,197
|14,197
|Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents
|(242,404
|)
|(164,704
|)
|(77,295
|)
|Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of year
|310,667
|475,371
|552,666
|Cash and cash equivalents, end of year
|$
|68,263
|$
|310,667
|$
|475,371
|Additional ASC 842 supplemental disclosures
| Cash paid for fixed operating lease costs included in the measurement
of lease obligations in operating activities
|$
|805
|$
|739
|$
|909
|Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for operating lease obligations
|$
|282
|$
|1,426
|$
|-
|Other supplemental cash flow disclosures
|Income tax paid
|$
|-
|$
|-
|$
|103
|Interest paid
|$
|-
|$
|-
|$
|-
|Non-cash activities
|Payables for purchase of property, equipment and software
|$
|-
|$
|-
|$
|124
|Unrealized loss on available-for-sale debt securities
|$
|8,168
|$
|-
|$
|-
|The following table provides a reconciliation of cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash reported within the consolidated Balance Sheets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|68,263
|$
|291,506
|$
|342,922
|Restricted cash(1)
|-
|-
|5,000
|Cash and cash equivalents in current assets of discontinued operations
|-
|10,843
|8,894
|Restricted cash in non-current assets of discontinued operations
|-
|8,318
|118,555
|Total cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash
|$
|68,263
|$
|310,667
|$
|475,371
(1) The $5.0 million of restricted cash represents cash deposits placed by I-Mab Hong Kong in connection with a December 2022 bank loan held by TJBio Shanghai. This borrowing was repaid in full and the restrictions on the cash deposits were released during 2023.
