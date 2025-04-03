Credit Acceptance Celebrates Being Named No. 34 On Fortune’S 2025 100 Best Companies To Work For® List

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Southfield, Michigan, April 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --(referred to as the“Company”,“Credit Acceptance”,“we”,“our”, or“us”) has been named one of the 100 Best Companies to Work Forby Great Place To Workand Fortune magazine in 2025. We received this accolade for the eleventh time, ranking #34, up five spots from last year.

"Our team thrives in an award-winning culture where they love coming to work because they know they can make a difference,” said Ken Booth, Chief Executive Officer of Credit Acceptance. "We foster this environment through key cultural practices such as remote work flexibility, actively listening to feedback and implementing meaningful changes, and embracing our PRIDE values-Positive, Respectful, Insightful, Direct, and Earnest."

With 93% of team members agreeing that Credit Acceptance is a great place to work, the Company is continuously ranked as one of the best places to work. We remain committed to fostering an environment where every team member feels valued, respected, and empowered to thrive personally and professionally.

Other workplace accolades we have received from Fortune include Best Workplace for Financial Services and InsuranceTM, Best Workplace for MillennialsTM, and Best Workplace for WomenTM. We have also been named a Top Workplaces USA Award winner, one of People Magazine's Companies that Care®, and a Best Place to Work in IT by Computerworld, among many others.

Great Place to Work® selected the 100 Best list by gathering and analyzing more than 1.3 million confidential survey responses representing the experiences of more than 8.4 million U.S. employees. Of those, over 670,000 responses were received from employees at eligible companies, and this list is based on that feedback. Organizations are assessed on their efforts to create generous, supportive, high-performance work experiences for every employee in the organization.

About Credit Acceptance

We make vehicle ownership possible by providing innovative financing solutions that enable automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers regardless of their credit history. Our financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers who otherwise could not obtain financing; from repeat and referral sales generated by these same customers; and from sales to customers responding to advertisements for our financing programs, but who actually end up qualifying for traditional financing.

Without our financing programs, consumers are often unable to purchase vehicles, or they purchase unreliable ones. Further, as we report to the three national credit reporting agencies, an important ancillary benefit of our programs is that we provide consumers with an opportunity to improve their lives by improving their credit score and move on to more traditional sources of financing. Credit Acceptance is publicly traded on the Nasdaq Stock Market under the symbol CACC. For more information, visit creditacceptance.com .

About Great Place To Work ®

As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work® brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Its proprietary platform and Great Place To Work Model help companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified and receiving recognition on a coveted Best WorkplacesTM list.

About Fortune

Fortune upholds a legacy of award-winning writing and trusted reporting for executives who want to make business better. Independently owned, with a global perspective and digital agility, Fortune tells the stories of a new generation of innovators, builders, and risk-takers. Online and in print, Fortune measures corporate performance through rigorous benchmarks and holds companies accountable. Fortune creates communities by convening true thought leaders and iconoclasts - those who shape industry, commerce, and society - through powerful and prestigious lists, events, and conferences, such as the iconic Fortune 500, the CEO Initiative , and Most Powerful Women.

CONTACT: Investor Relations: Douglas W. Busk Chief Treasury Officer (248) 353-2700 Ext. 4432 ...