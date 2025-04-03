Garrett & Associates, CPA, Donates Two Empowering Books To Support Women's Professional Growth At Naos Yachts' Wellness Yacht Experience In Los Angeles

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Los Angeles, CA, April 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In honor of International Women's Day and Women's History Month, Garrett & Associates, CPA, a renowned business advisory firm led by philanthropist, investor and award-winning author Ursula Garrett, has generously donated multiple copies of two empowering books to support the professional growth of women attending the Wellness Yacht experience hosted by Naos Yachts in Marina del Rey, Los Angeles.









The event, led by Aloni Ford, Social Director of the Women's Sailing Association and IBC Community Liaison at the Southern California Yachting Association, celebrated women's empowerment in an intimate gathering aboard a 46-foot yacht. This women-powered event featured a sound bath, guided meditation, chef-curated bites, and the donated books, creating a space for inspiration and connection.

The donation was driven by the firm's deep passion for helping women succeed in business. Founder Ursula Garrett's own journey, rising from a teen mom to an award-winning author, CPA, entrepreneur, philanthropist, and international speaker---serves as an inspiration. As a passionate advocate for women, particularly those in emerging markets, Garrett & Associates, CPA aims to empower others with the tools and knowledge to thrive in business.

"Seeing women succeed in business is one of our greatest passions. When women thrive, the world thrives," said Ursula Garrett, Founder of Garrett & Associates, CPA. "This donation is our way of supporting those who are determined to build their businesses and create positive change in the world."

The firm donated two impactful books to the event:

Book 1: The Authorities : Powerful Wisdom from Leaders in the Field

This book offers practical insights for managing money and building financial success. It breaks down the key concepts of financial health and provides actionable steps for readers to improve their financial future, regardless of where they are in life.

Book 2: Plateau to Summit : The Ultimate Guide to Take Your Business to the Top

In this guide, the firm shares expertise in business growth, helping entrepreneurs avoid common pitfalls that prevent progress. With tools and strategies for business development, Garrett & Associates helps entrepreneurs stay on the path to success and avoid stagnation, empowering them to reach new heights in their ventures.

Both books reflect Garrett & Associates, CPA's unwavering commitment to helping women entrepreneurs overcome obstacles and build lasting success.

For more information about Garrett & Associates, CPA, and to access free tax and business tips, visit .

About Ursula Garrett & Garrett & Associates, CPA:

Ursula Garrett is a licensed CPA with an MBA in Entrepreneurship and over 25 years of experience helping entrepreneurs grow their businesses. She is an award-winning author and international speaker who specializes in empowering female entrepreneurs. Ursula is the founder of Garrett & Associates, CPA and Agenda E Inc., organizations dedicated to providing business owners with the tools and guidance they need to succeed.

