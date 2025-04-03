Lifecore Biomedical Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2025 Financial Results And Provides Corporate Update

-- Signed Multiple Development Agreements with New and Existing Customers --

-- Strengthened Balance Sheet through Sale of Excess Capital Equipment, Raising Approximately $17.0 Million --

CHASKA, Minn., April 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lifecore Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ: LFCR) (“Lifecore”), a fully integrated contract development and manufacturing organization (“CDMO”), today announced its financial results for the third quarter of fiscal 2025.

Highlights from Third Quarter of Fiscal 2025

“During the third quarter, Lifecore continued to aggressively and successfully execute our stated plan for the year, with noteworthy accomplishments across multiple areas of the business. During the third quarter, our team signed multiple new agreements with both new and existing customers. Our revenues for the period were strong and on target with our guidance for the year. Furthermore, our cash balance was strengthened through the sale of our unused filler. Lastly, significant improvements and efficiencies were made throughout the business to enhance our overall operations and improve margins. Today, we believe Lifecore is stronger financially, and our manufacturing pipeline is more developed than at any point in the company's recent history. We are excited to build on this momentum that we believe will position us well to achieve sustainable profitability in the not too distant future,” stated Paul Josephs, president and chief executive officer of Lifecore.

Third Quarter Developments

New Business

The company signed multiple new agreements during the third quarter with both new and existing customers, including a project expansion with a large multi-national pharmaceutical customer. These new and expanded projects span the range of Lifecore's capabilities and the company is pleased to continue as the partner of choice for many of its existing customers.



Operations

To support the company's value creation strategy, Lifecore has continued to implement important organizational strategies and measures to enhance its sustainability and profitability. Specifically, the company is actively continuing to look for opportunities to reduce operational expenses, facilitate a performance-driven culture, and strengthen its recognized commitment to quality. The company made progress in each of these areas during the third quarter, resulting in improved operational efficiencies and margins.



Financial and Corporate

In January, Lifecore announced that it had entered into an agreement with a non-competitive buyer for the sale of the company's previously purchased, but not yet installed, high-speed, multi-purpose isolator filler. Under the terms of the agreement, the buyer has agreed to pay Lifecore an aggregate purchase price of $17 million in exchange for the filler, of which $7 million was paid at closing and the remaining payments are payable in three tranches over the next 18 months. As a reminder, Lifecore recently installed a high-speed 5-head filler, providing the company with a maximum of $300 million of revenue-generating capacity to support its mid-term and long-term revenue growth objectives. Given this currently available capacity, the uninstalled filler represented a compelling opportunity to monetize unused equipment and enhance the company's financial position.



Consolidated Third Quarter Fiscal 2025 Financial Results

Revenues for the three months ended February 23, 2025, were $35.2 million, a decrease of 2% compared to $35.7 million for the comparable prior year period. The decrease in revenues was primarily due to a $1.5 million decrease in CDMO revenues, which included $1.7 million of lower sales volume from a customer termination and $1.5 million lower development revenue due to completion of discrete project life-cycles and timing of customer projects, partially offset by $1.1 million of value focused customer pricing initiatives and a $0.9 million contractual take-or-pay arrangement. In addition, hyaluronic acid (“HA”) manufacturing revenues increased $1.0 million primarily from increased demand from a customer due to their supply chain initiatives.

Gross profit for the three months ended February 23, 2025, was $9.8 million, compared to $11.9 million for the same period last year. The $2.0 million unfavorable gross profit is due to a $3.0 million decrease in CDMO gross profit which reflected a $2.5 million fluctuation on the adjustment of inventories to their net realizable value, primarily due to the absence of a favorable adjustment in the prior year due to an improvement in sales prices, and a $0.9 million decrease due to a customer termination resulting in write-off of inventory and equipment that was partially offset by $0.5 million due to an overall favorable sales mix that included a contractual take-or-pay arrangement, lower development revenue and pricing improvements. There was also a $1.0 million increase in HA manufacturing gross profit due to increased volumes and manufacturing variances.

Selling, general and administrative expenses for the three months ended February 23, 2025, were $10.1 million, compared to $9.8 million for the same period last year. The increase in SG&A expenses was primarily due to a $1.1 million increase in stock based compensation, the majority of which was related to new hire performance stock unit grants to principal executive officers, and partially offset by $0.7 million in reduced consulting expenses resulting from the finance and accounting transformation. Also included in selling, general and administrative expenses for the current period is $2.2 million primarily related to legal expenses related to legacy matters. The prior period included $2.3 million primarily related to incremental audit and consulting fees related to the financial restatement and expenses related to the divestiture of Curation Foods.

Interest expense was $5.5 million for the three months ended February 23, 2025, an increase compared to $4.3 million for the same period last year. The increase in interest expense, net was primarily a result of an increase of $0.9 million related to the growth in principal, net of unamortized discount, under the Alcon term loans due to interest paid-in-kind and amortization of the initial debt derivative value. There was an additional net increase of $0.3 million primarily from a reduction in capitalized interest related to the idling, then sale, of the isolator filler.

For the three months ended February 23, 2025, the company recorded net loss of $14.8 million and $0.47 of loss per diluted share, as compared to net income of $15.6 million and $0.42 of income per diluted share, for the same period last year, which included an unusually large favorable $21.0 million non-cash fair market value adjustment to the debt derivative liability associated with the term loan credit facility. Adjusted EBITDA* for the three months ended February 23, 2025, was $5.7 million, a decrease of $0.7 million compared to $6.4 million in the prior year period. The decrease in Adjusted EBITDA was primarily due to the decrease in gross profit, exclusive of the inventory and equipment write-off, of $1.1 million.

Consolidated First Nine Months Fiscal 2025 Financial Results

Revenues for the nine months ended February 23, 2025, were $92.4 million, an increase of 2% compared to $90.4 million for the comparable prior year period. The increase in revenues was due to a $3.0 million increase in HA manufacturing demand primarily due to Lifecore's largest customer's supply chain initiatives. The decline in CDMO revenues is primarily due to $2.7 million of reduced volumes primarily driven by a customer working down inventory levels built in the prior year period, $1.7 million of lower sales volume from a customer termination, and $1.7 million lower development revenue due to completion of discrete project life-cycles and timing of customer projects, partially offset by $5.0 million of value focused customer pricing initiatives and a $0.9 million contractual take-or-pay arrangement.

Gross profit for the nine months ended February 23, 2025, was $26.3 million, compared to $24.6 million for the same period last year. The $1.7 million improvement in gross profit is due to a $1.7 million increase in HA manufacturing gross profit due to increased volumes and manufacturing variances. There were a combination of factors within CDMO gross profit that offset, including a $2.7 million fluctuation on the adjustment of inventories to their net realizable value, primarily due to the absence of a favorable adjustment in the prior year due to an improvement in sales prices, and a $0.9 million decrease due to a customer termination resulting in write-off of inventory and equipment which were negated by $3.6 million due to a favorable overall sales mix that included a contractual take-or-pay arrangement, lower development revenues and pricing improvements.

Selling, general and administrative expenses for the nine months ended February 23, 2025, were $35.1 million, compared to $28.2 million for the same period last year. The increase in SG&A expenses was primarily due to a $3.8 million increase in stock based compensation, the majority of which was related to new hire performance stock unit grants to principal executive officers and a $0.5 million increase primarily related to consulting legal and accounting fees. Also included in SG&A for the current period is $9.5 million primarily related to various legacy legal matters and costs related to the financial restatement. The prior period included $7.2 million primarily related to incremental audit and consulting fees related to the financial restatement and expenses related to strategic alternatives and the divestiture of Curation Foods.

Interest expense was $16.3 million for the nine months ended February 23, 2025, an increase compared to $12.3 million for the same period last year. The increase in interest expense, net was primarily a result of an increase of $2.8 million related to the growth in principal, net of unamortized discount, of the Alcon term loans due to interest paid-in-kind and amortization of the initial debt derivative value. There was an additional net increase of $1.2 million primarily from a reduction in capitalized interest related to the idling, then sale, of the isolator filler.

For the nine months ended February 23, 2025, the company recorded net loss of $37.6 million and $1.24 of loss per diluted share, as compared to net income of $19.1 million and $0.52 of income per diluted share, for the same period last year, which included an unusually large favorable $41.9 million non-cash fair market value adjustment to the debt derivative liability associated with the term loan credit facility. Adjusted EBITDA* for the nine months ended February 23, 2025, was $10.4 million, a $0.6 million increase from $9.8 million in the prior year period. The increase in Adjusted EBITDA was primarily due to the increase in gross profit, exclusive of the inventory and equipment write-off, of $0.8 million.

Financial Guidance

For the full fiscal year 2025, the company is reiterating its financial guidance and expects revenue to be approximately $126.5 to $130 million and Adjusted EBITDA* to be in the range of $19 to $21 million.

About Lifecore Biomedical

Lifecore Biomedical, Inc. is a fully integrated contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) that offers highly differentiated capabilities in the development, fill and finish of sterile injectable pharmaceutical products in syringes, vials and cartridges, including complex formulations. As a leading manufacturer of premium, injectable-grade hyaluronic acid, Lifecore brings more than 40 years of expertise as a partner for global and emerging biopharmaceutical and biotechnology companies across multiple therapeutic categories to bring their innovations to market. For more information about the company, visit Lifecore's website at .

