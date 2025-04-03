Lifecore Biomedical Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2025 Financial Results And Provides Corporate Update
|LIFECORE BIOMEDICAL, INC.
|CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS
|(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
| February 23,
2025
| May 26,
2024
|ASSETS
|(unaudited)
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|5,417
|$
|8,462
|Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $897 and $711
|11,364
|16,985
|Accounts receivable, related party
|16,136
|10,099
|Current portion of note receivable
|8,000
|-
|Contract assets
|6,150
|4,069
|Inventories, net
|34,596
|39,979
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|2,548
|1,439
|Total current assets
|84,211
|81,033
|Property, plant, and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $55,498 and $50,334
|128,223
|149,165
|Operating lease right-of-use assets
|2,233
|2,442
|Goodwill
|13,881
|13,881
|Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization of $3,700
|4,200
|4,200
|Other assets
|4,945
|3,239
|Total assets
|$
|237,693
|$
|253,960
|LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable
|$
|7,405
|$
|16,334
|Current portion of operating lease liabilities
|3,966
|3,963
|Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
|19,745
|18,575
|Total current liabilities
|31,116
|38,872
|Debt, net of current portion
|8,346
|22,906
|Debt, net of current portion, related party
|115,663
|100,819
|Debt derivative liability, related party
|23,900
|25,400
|Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion
|1,436
|1,729
|Other liabilities
|9,806
|10,332
|Total liabilities
|190,267
|200,058
|Commitments and contingencies
|Series A Redeemable Convertible Preferred Stock, $0.001 par value; 2,000,000 shares authorized; 44,894 and 42,461 shares issued and outstanding, redemption value $45,455,000 and $42,991
|45,197
|42,587
|Stockholders' equity:
|Common Stock, $0.001 par value; 75,000,000 shares authorized; 37,025,331 and 30,562,961 shares issued and outstanding
|37
|31
|Additional paid-in capital
|206,285
|177,807
|Accumulated deficit
|(204,093
|)
|(166,523
|)
|Total stockholders' equity
|2,229
|11,315
|Total liabilities, redeemable convertible preferred stock, and stockholders' equity
|$
|237,693
|$
|253,960
|LIFECORE BIOMEDICAL, INC.
|CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
|(Unaudited)
|Three months ended
|Nine months ended
|(in thousands)
| February 23,
2025
| February 25,
2024
| February 23,
2025
| February 25,
2024
|Revenues
|$
|16,233
|$
|17,054
|$
|52,560
|$
|54,528
|Revenues, related party
|18,921
|18,650
|39,863
|35,847
|Total revenues
|35,154
|35,704
|92,423
|90,375
|Cost of goods sold
|25,309
|23,810
|66,107
|65,797
|Gross profit
|9,845
|11,894
|26,316
|24,578
|Research and development expenses
|2,045
|2,170
|6,155
|6,414
|Selling, general, and administrative expenses
|10,093
|9,848
|35,066
|28,237
|Loss on sale or disposal of assets, net of portion classified as cost of sales
|6,851
|-
|6,895
|2
|Restructuring (recovery) costs
|(115
|)
|771
|772
|918
|Operating loss
|(9,029
|)
|(895
|)
|(22,572
|)
|(10,993
|)
|Interest expense, net
|(641
|)
|(921
|)
|(2,558
|)
|(2,546
|)
|Interest expense, related party
|(4,840
|)
|(3,368
|)
|(13,756
|)
|(9,754
|)
|Change in fair value of debt derivative liability, related party
|(600
|)
|21,000
|1,500
|41,900
|Other income (expense), net
|333
|(814
|)
|(174
|)
|(1,950
|)
|(Loss) income from continuing operations before income taxes
|(14,777
|)
|15,002
|(37,560
|)
|16,657
|Income tax benefit (expense)
|8
|(217
|)
|(10
|)
|(240
|)
|(Loss) income from continuing operations
|(14,769
|)
|14,785
|(37,570
|)
|16,417
|Income from discontinued operations
|-
|847
|-
|2,679
|Net (loss) income
|$
|(14,769
|)
|$
|15,632
|$
|(37,570
|)
|$
|19,096
|LIFECORE BIOMEDICAL, INC.
|CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (CONTINUED)
|(Unaudited)
|Three months ended
|Nine months ended
|(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
| February 23,
2025
| February 25,
2024
| February 23,
2025
| February 25,
2024
|Net (loss) income
|$
|(14,769
|)
|$
|15,632
|$
|(37,570
|)
|$
|19,096
|Preferred stock dividends
|(2,466
|)
|-
|(2,466
|)
|-
|Accretion of preferred stock to redemption value
|(144
|)
|-
|(144
|)
|-
|Fair value of conversion ratio improvement to preferred stockholders
|-
|-
|(2,132
|)
|-
|(Loss) income available to common stockholders
|$
|(17,379
|)
|$
|15,632
|$
|(42,312
|)
|$
|19,096
|Basic income or loss per share:
|(Loss) income from continuing operations available to common stockholders
|$
|(0.47
|)
|$
|0.48
|$
|(1.24
|)
|$
|0.54
|Income from discontinued operations
|-
|0.03
|-
|0.09
|Basic (loss) income per share
|$
|(0.47
|)
|$
|0.51
|$
|(1.24
|)
|$
|0.63
|Diluted income or loss per share:
|(Loss) income from continuing operations available to common stockholders
|$
|(0.47
|)
|$
|0.40
|$
|(1.24
|)
|$
|0.45
|Income from discontinued operations
|-
|0.02
|-
|0.07
|Diluted (loss) income per share
|$
|(0.47
|)
|$
|0.42
|$
|(1.24
|)
|$
|0.52
|Weighted average shares outstanding:
|Basic
|37,020,570
|30,487,596
|34,080,062
|30,449,673
|Diluted
|37,020,570
|36,608,904
|34,080,062
|36,468,871
Non-GAAP Financial Reconciliations
Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income or loss before (i) interest expense, net of interest income, (ii) income tax expense (benefit), (iii) depreciation and amortization, (iv) stock-based compensation, (v) change in fair value of debt derivatives, (vi) financing fees (non-interest), (vii) loss on sale or disposal of assets, (viii) reorganization costs, (ix) restructuring costs, (x) franchise tax equivalent to income tax, (xi) contract cancellation costs, (xii) loss (income) from discontinued operations (xiii) stockholder activist settlement costs, and (xiv) start-up costs, as well as any items that may arise from time to time that, in management's judgment, significantly affect the assessment of earnings results between periods. See“Non-GAAP Financial Information” above for further information regarding the company's use of non-GAAP financial measures.
|Three months ended
|Nine months ended
|(in thousands)
| February 23,
2025
| February 25,
2024
| February 23,
2025
| February 25,
2024
|Net (loss) income (GAAP)
|(14,769
|)
|15,632
|(37,570
|)
|19,096
|Interest expense, net
|5,481
|4,289
|16,314
|12,300
|Income tax (benefit) expense
|(8
|)
|217
|10
|240
|Depreciation and amortization
|2,076
|2,006
|6,113
|5,940
|Stock-based compensation
|2,552
|1,493
|8,343
|4,603
|Change in fair value of debt derivatives
|600
|(21,000
|)
|(1,500
|)
|(41,900
|)
|Financing fees (non-interest)
|-
|1,009
|643
|2,371
|Loss on sale or disposal of assets
|7,638
|-
|7,638
|2
|Reorganization costs (a)
|2,246
|2,283
|8,301
|7,182
|Restructuring (recoveries) costs (a)
|(115
|)
|771
|772
|918
|Franchise tax equivalent to income tax
|3
|50
|103
|226
|Contract cancellation costs
|-
|-
|-
|297
|Income from discontinued operations
|-
|(847
|)
|-
|(2,679
|)
|Stockholder activist settlement (a)
|-
|-
|1,260
|-
|Start-up costs
|-
|474
|-
|1,200
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|5,704
|$
|6,377
|$
|10,427
|$
|9,796
(a) Restructuring, reorganization and stockholder activist settlement costs of $2.1 million and $10.3 million were incurred for the three and nine months ended February 23, 2025, respectively. Restructuring, reorganization and stockholder activist settlement costs of $3.1 million and $8.1 million were incurred for the three and nine months ended February 25, 2024, respectively. These costs primarily related to elevated accounting fees associated with the fiscal 2024 audit, legal expenses, consulting fees and severance costs from the restructuring reductions in force and former CEO in fiscal year 2024 and former CFO departure in fiscal year 2025.
2025 Guidance Compared to Fiscal Year 2024 Results
|Year ending
|Year ended
|(in thousands)
| May 25,
2025
| May 26,
2024
|(estimate)
|Revenues
|$
|126,500
|-
|$
|130,000
|$
|128,261
|Net (loss) income (GAAP) (a)
|$
|(38,600
|)
|-
|$
|(36,600
|)
|$
|12,013
|Interest expense, net
|22,000
|18,090
|Income tax expense (benefit)
|-
|183
|Depreciation and amortization
|8,200
|7,954
|Stock-based compensation
|10,500
|6,201
|Change in fair value of debt derivatives
|(3,000
|)
|(39,500
|)
|Financing fees (non-interest)
|600
|3,513
|Loss on sale or disposal of assets
|7,600
|-
|Reorganization costs (b)
|11,400
|9,796
|Restructuring (recoveries) costs (b)
|(1,200
|)
|1,656
|Franchise tax equivalent to income tax
|200
|272
|Contract cancellation costs
|-
|567
|Loss (income) from discontinued operations
|-
|(2,682
|)
|Stockholder activist settlement (b)
|1,300
|459
|Start-up costs
|-
|1,684
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|19,000
|-
|$
|21,000
|$
|20,206
(a) We previously estimated net loss to be $28.6 million to $26.6 million, which we now estimate will be $38.6 million to $36.6 million. The increase is due to loss on disposal of assets, elevated legal expenses related to the civil litigation, change in fair value of debt derivatives, higher interest expense, and higher reorganization expense, partially offset by lower restructuring expense related to the resolution of a historical lease obligation of the Curation Foods business.
(a) We previously estimated net loss to be $28.6 million to $26.6 million, which we now estimate will be $38.6 million to $36.6 million. The increase is due to loss on disposal of assets, elevated legal expenses related to the civil litigation, change in fair value of debt derivatives, higher interest expense, and higher reorganization expense, partially offset by lower restructuring expense related to the resolution of a historical lease obligation of the Curation Foods business.
(b) We previously estimated restructuring, reorganization, stockholder activist settlement costs to be $10.3 million, which we now estimate will be approximately $11.5 million of which $10.3 million was incurred in the nine months ended February 23, 2025. The overage is due to elevated legal expenses related to the civil litigation and severance for restructured roles, partially offset by lower restructuring expense.
