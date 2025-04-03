Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Iceland Seafood International Hf: Completes Auction Of Bills


2025-04-03 04:15:58
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Iceland Seafood International hf. has concluded an offering of 6-month bills in the new series ICESEA 25 1007.
Total offers for bills in the auction amounted to ISK 1.340 million and offers were accepted for ISK 620 million at a simple rate of 8.70%. The bills are scheduled to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq Iceland in the coming weeks.


MENAFN03042025004107003653ID1109388633

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search