Compass Diversified Declares First Quarter 2025 Distributions On Common And Series A, B And C Preferred Shares
The Board also declared a quarterly cash distribution of $0.453125 per share on the Company's 7.250% Series A Preferred Shares (the“Series A Preferred Shares”). The distribution on the Series A Preferred Shares covers the period from, and including, January 30, 2025, up to, but excluding, April 30, 2025. The distribution for such period is payable on April 30, 2025, to all holders of record of Series A Preferred Shares as of April 15, 2025.
The Board also declared a quarterly cash distribution of $0.4921875 per share on the Company's 7.875% Series B Preferred Shares (the“Series B Preferred Shares”). The distribution on the Series B Preferred Shares covers the period from, and including, January 30, 2025, up to, but excluding, April 30, 2025. The distribution for such period is payable on April 30, 2025, to all holders of record of Series B Preferred Shares as of April 15, 2025.
The Board also declared a quarterly cash distribution of $0.4921875 per share on the Company's 7.875% Series C Preferred Shares (the“Series C Preferred Shares”). The distribution on the Series C Preferred Shares covers the period from, and including, January 30, 2025, up to, but excluding, April 30, 2025. The distribution for such period is payable on April 30, 2025, to all holders of record of Series C Preferred Shares as of April 15, 2025.
CODI's common and preferred cash distributions should generally constitute“qualified dividends” for U.S. federal income tax purposes to the extent they are paid from“earnings and profits” (as determined under U.S. federal income tax principles), provided that the requisite holding period is met. To the extent that the amount of cash distributions exceeds earnings and profits, such distribution will first be treated as a non-taxable return of capital to the extent of the holder's adjusted tax basis in the shares and thereafter be treated as a capital gain from the sale or exchange of such shares.
About Compass Diversified
Since its IPO in 2006, CODI has consistently executed its strategy of owning and managing a diverse set of highly defensible, middle-market businesses across the branded consumer, industrial, and healthcare and critical outsourced services sectors. The Company leverages its permanent capital base, long-term disciplined approach, and actionable expertise to maintain controlling ownership interests in each of its subsidiaries, maximizing its ability to impact long-term cash flow generation and value creation. The Company provides both debt and equity capital for its subsidiaries, contributing to their financial and operating flexibility. CODI utilizes the cash flows generated by its subsidiaries to invest in the long-term growth of the Company and has consistently generated strong returns through its culture of transparency, alignment, and accountability. For more information, please visit compassdiversified.com .
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements, including statements with regard to the future performance of CODI and its subsidiaries. Words such as "believes," "expects," and "future" or similar expressions, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to the inherent uncertainties in predicting future results and conditions. Certain factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in these forward-looking statements, and some of these factors are enumerated in the risk factor discussion in the Form 10-K filed by CODI with the SEC for the year ended December 31, 2024 and in other filings with the SEC. Except as required by law, CODI undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
Investor Relations
Compass Diversified
...
Gateway Group
Cody Slach
Media Relations
Compass Diversified
...
The IGB Group
Leon
Source: Compass Diversified Holdings
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment