Clever Introduces Universal Integration Solution That Connects Edtech Solutions With Any K-12 School

Clever Complete eliminates integration barriers between schools and their applications, powering a more open ecosystem in K-12 edtech.

SAN FRANCISCO, April 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Clever , the global identity platform used by most schools in the U.S., today announced Clever Complete, a single, robust integration that enables edtech applications to integrate with Clever to roster, power single-sign-on, and scale LMS support for any school. This innovation is a significant step forward in how schools and edtech applications connect, modernizing edtech interoperability.

By removing the barriers and costs associated with integrating edtech solutions with K-12 schools, Clever Complete will allow them to deliver consistent experiences to all school systems regardless of their technology infrastructure - even if they're not on the Clever platform.

Edtech applications will be able to leverage Clever's trusted integrations across any district while enriching synced identities with additional data such as demographics and attendance. By eliminating integration challenges, providers can redirect resources towards innovation and core product improvements, delivering more secure and consistent experiences that drive outcomes for school partners.

"Clever Complete will be a game-changer for how products work with schools. The solution provides the flexibility to support different school systems with a consistent user experience," said Ian Lotinsky, CTO at Great Minds. "It also means product teams can allocate more energies on their product development, focusing on innovations that can drive real impact for learning."

Clever launched in 2012 to solve the challenge of integrating edtech solutions with over 100 student information platforms in use by school systems. Over the past decade, the technology stack in school systems has expanded, significantly increasing the number of integrations – including fragile, one-off manual connections – that school leaders and edtech providers must manage. This highly fragmented ecosystem imposes significant costs on K-12 education, introducing barriers and inefficiencies that often prevent school systems from integrating with all of the edtech solutions used in their classrooms and making it difficult for educators to better personalize instruction and improve teaching and learning.

"Today, it's a full-time job to manage all of the integrations with our edtech partners, and that doesn't include the solutions we can't or haven't been able to integrate with," said Rashad Slade, Chief Technology Officer, of Guilford County Schools. "Removing those barriers means not only freeing up time so we can focus on the things that really matter for kids but also that we are able to make better use of our available data to glean the valuable insights that will support student learning."

"Clever Complete reaffirms Clever's commitment to an open edtech ecosystem, building on Clever's decade-long mission to simplify and improve how school systems and edtech providers work together to support student learning," said Trish Sparks, CEO at Clever, "Clever Complete will make it easier and more cost effective for edtech providers to work with more schools, providing more insights about student learning to drive impact."

With a single, powerful integration that consolidates and secures edtech connectivity, edtech applications and schools benefit from:



An Open Edtech Ecosystem: Schools can roster however they want, without impacting how edtech providers receive and manage data from their partners, liberating schools' data and reducing the need for custom workarounds.



Trusted Security and Compliance - Reducing the number of systems school leaders and providers need to navigate to integrate data also reduces potential points of entry for cyberattacks. Drawing on Clever's established security infrastructure, schools, and apps can ensure data privacy and secure authentication across all integrations.



Scalability and Reach - Clever Complete connects edtech providers with any school system-including those not currently using Clever-expanding provider reach while allowing schools to access more tools through their existing technical infrastructure.

Faster Time to Impact with Consistent Experience - By reducing the time needed to onboard and integrate new solutions, Clever Complete enables educators and students to use – and benefit from – edtech solutions faster, while creating a consistent experience for both schools and apps regardless of location or technical setup.

Clever Complete extends Clever's OneRoster integrations to support all schools, even those not already on Clever. With a single, powerful integration, edtech applications can roster, enable SSO, and scale LMS support with any school, while also enriching unified identities with key data like demographics and attendance. To learn more about Clever Complete, get in touch with the Clever partnerships team here .

About Clever

Clever is on a mission to connect every student to a world of learning. More than 77% of U.S. K-12 schools use Clever, the global identity platform for education, to power secure digital learning experiences. And, with Clever's layered security solutions, K-12 schools can protect school access and identities for all staff, teachers, and students. With a secure platform for schools and a network of leading application providers, Clever is committed to advancing education with technology that works for students everywhere. Clever, a Kahoot! company, has an office in San Francisco, CA, but you can visit us at clever anytime.

Media Contact

Daimen Sagastume

[email protected]

SOURCE Clever

