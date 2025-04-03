Pivot Bio Names Laureen Thompson Head Of People And Human Resources

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "Laureen brings significant experience to this leadership role," said Abbott. "As we have continued to grow, she has played an important role in shaping our workforce strategy, fostering a positive workplace culture and driving the engagement of our team. I look forward to her aligning human resources strategies with overall business objectives, supporting both organizational growth and team member well-being."

In her new position, Thompson will focus on the company's overall people and human resources strategy, working with team members who are based at four hubs in California, Missouri, Iowa and Minnesota, and an office in Brazil. She will oversee all aspects of human resources management: recruitment, talent development, team member engagement, compensation and benefits, and organizational culture.

Thompson joined Pivot Bio in 2022 as senior director of total rewards, bringing more than 25 years of strategic HR experience to the company. In addition to total rewards, Thompson recently took on responsibility for talent acquisition, HR systems and operations.

Her career began at Prudential. During her time there, she was selected to serve in its rotational leadership program. She went on to spend more than a decade at Willis Towers Watson as a consultant and 16 years at VWR/Avantor, where she served as global vice president of total rewards and played a key role in executing two IPOs.

Thompson earned a Bachelor of Arts in education from Arcadia University and an MBA from LaSalle University. She is active in the human resources field and serves on several nonprofit boards.

About Pivot Bio

Pivot Bio, one of the world's leading innovative agtech companies, delivers to farmers patented crop nutrition technologies that harness the power of nature to reliably and productively grow the food the world needs in the face of increasing volatility.

Currently available in North America and soon in Brazil, the company's products are a breakthrough innovation and one of the agriculture industry's most promising climate solutions. Pivot Bio has been recognized three times by Time magazine on its annual list of best inventions, by Fast Company on its World Changing Ideas and World's 50 Most Innovative Companies lists, by CNBC on its Disruptor 50 list of private companies, by Fortune on its Impact 20 list of startups driving social good and by MIT Tech Review as one of 15 climate tech companies to watch. For more information, visit PivotBio.

SOURCE Pivot Bio, Inc