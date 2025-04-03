Needham Bank Ranked #20 In S&P Global Market Intelligence's Best-Performing Large U.S. Community Banks Of 2024

NEEDHAM, Mass., April 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Needham Bank announced today that the Bank has been ranked #20 in S&P Global Market Intelligence's best-performing US community banks of 2024, among banks with $3 billion to $10 billion in assets.

S&P Global Market Intelligence annually ranks the nation's top-performing financial institutions and the top community banks under $10 billion in assets in five regions: South Central, Southeast, Northeast, West, and Midwest.

Banks across the United States are ranked based on returns, growth, and funding. S&P Global Market Intelligence pays particularly close attention to the strength and risk profile of balance sheets.

"Needham Bank is honored to be recognized by S&P Global Market Intelligence. We are particularly proud of our 2024 operating results, which included significant investments in technology and teams to propel growth," said Needham Bank President, Chairman and CEO Joseph P. Campanelli. "We've built a bank that's deeply ingrained in our communities through donations and grants to over 400 non-profits and thousands of hours of volunteer work each year. Our philosophy is to grow by delivering an outstanding and personal experience to the businesses, consumers and communities that bank with us."

The Top-Performing Community Banks from the annual rankings will be recognized at the 2025 Community Bankers Conference, hosted by S&P Global Market Intelligence, May 19-20, 2025. This conference was created by SNL Financial and has been the premier forum where influential executives, board members, investors, technology providers, and advisers discuss their visions, issues facing community banks, and actions for success.

About Needham Bank

Needham Bank offers an array of tech forward products and services that businesses and consumers need to manage their financial needs. We have the financial expertise typically found at much larger institutions, and the local knowledge and commitment you can only find at a community bank. Known as the "Builder's Bank", Needham Bank has been helping individuals, businesses and non-profits build for their futures since 1892. For more information please visit . Needham Bank is a member of the FDIC.

SOURCE Needham Bank

