The Subaru Cherry Blossom Festival Of Greater Philadelphia Will Take Place On Saturday, April 5Th & Sunday, April 6Th, 2025

While events are programmed throughout the month of April, the culmination is Sakura Weekend on April 5& 6in Fairmount Park. This vibrant two-day festival, which saw record crowds of over 40,000 festival goers in 2024, celebrates the beauty of the Japanese Sakura – the flowering cherry trees that brighten the city streets of Philadelphia.

The Subaru Cherry Blossom Festival Hosted by the Japan America Society of Greater Philadelphia is on 4/5 & 4/6/2025.

With peak bloom expected in the first week of April, it will be a true celebration of the Japanese Sakura under the cherry blossom trees of Philadelphia's Fairmount Park.

Highlights include:



Main Stage Performances on Saturday & Sunday

Live Music from Local Artists; including Japanese cultural performances on the Main Stage and "pop-up" performances throughout the festival footprint

Subaru of America Inc., "Pretty in Pink" Pet Contest

Traditional Dance Performances

Authentic Japanese Tea Ceremony

A Calligraphy Booth where guests can have their names inscribed in Japanese characters on a unique tag to take home as a souvenir

Sushi Samurai Classes

A Cosplay Fashion Show at the Main Stage on Saturday & Sunday

A Beer Garden featuring pours from Philly's Triple Bottom Brewing

Karaoke on Saturday & Sunday at the Beer Garden

Vendor Fair & Food Court featuring Japanese & Asian Cuisine including Wagyu Beef Cheesesteaks Plus, Presentations on Japanese Storytelling, origami helmet making, Cherry blossom face painting, and more!

"You can experience Japan while you are here," said Kazumi Teune, JASGP's Executive Director, "The Cherry Blossom Festival is a true labor of love between myself and my fellow board members and each year, we are overjoyed in bringing a taste of our beautiful culture to Philadelphia. Last year's festival welcomed over 40,000 people and we couldn't be more delighted to celebrate once again this year."

To purchase tickets or for more information and the most up-to-date programming information, please visit: PhillySakura

General Admission: $15

Children under 12: Free

JASGP Members: Free

Access Card Holders: $5 at the gate

The event will be held rain or shine. All sales are final.

Sakura Weekend Parking & Public Transit



$10 per vehicle at The Mann Center, 5201 Parkside Ave.

Paid parking is available along the Avenue of the Republics

Septa information: 215-580-7000

Shuttle buses will run from the Independence Visitor Center to the Please Touch Museum PHLVisitorCenter Philly Phlash: Take the T1 to the Please Touch Museum - RidePhillyPhlash

Subaru 2025 Preview Video:



Learn more about the Cherry Trees in Philadelphia – get your PhD in Sakura trees!



History of the Subaru Cherry Blossom Festival

The annual Subaru Cherry Blossom Festival started in 1998 and continues a legacy established in 1926, when the Japanese government donated 1,600 cherry trees to Philadelphia in honor of the Sesquicentennial of American Independence. Cherry blossoms maintain deep significance in Japanese culture, prominently featured in traditional art, literature and cuisine. As Japan's national flower, cherry blossoms often serve as a symbol of friendship to other nations.

About the Japan America Society of Greater Philadelphia

JASGP is a private nonprofit organization that has inspired mutual curiosity, understanding, and collaboration between Japan and Philadelphia for more than 30 years through art, business, and culture. We operate: Shofuso Japanese Cultural Center hosting over 40,000 visitors annually; produce the Subaru Cherry Blossom Festival with over 30,000 attendees; present a US-Japan Business and Public Policy Series; and provide Japanese arts, business, and cultural educational programming for all ages.

