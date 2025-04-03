Careington Announces The Expansion Of Savings Plans Available Through Its Employer Enrollment Portal

FRISCO, Texas, April 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Careington International Corporation is proud to expand its suite of plan options available through Careington Direct, its self-service web portal created to be a single-source solution for small group plan enrollment. The new plans, which include popular products like dental, vision and telemedicine, were designed to enhance employers' benefit offerings and provide employees with more options to save on care.

Careington has been a leader in the health and wellness benefits space for 45+ years. With an expansive portfolio of more than 150 health, wellness and lifestyle products, Careington offers innovative savings plans that are designed to add value to employers' benefit offerings and help their employees maintain their overall health and financial wellness. Careington Direct, launched in 2020, was created as a streamlined solution that provides employer groups with quick and easy access to Careington's affordable, noninsured products available for all employee types, including full-time, part-time, 1099 contractors and retirees. Through Careington Direct's self-service portal, employers can shop from a variety of healthcare savings programs and fast-track employee enrollment through an expedited, hassle-free implementation process. The online portal is also available for benefits brokers to conveniently enroll their clients' employees in the savings programs.

Careington Direct now features new savings plans that are available as a complement to traditional insurance or as affordable standalone options. Below are the plans with their respective money-saving products:



Dental and Vision Plan – Dental, vision, LASIK and teledentistry

Dental, Vision Plus Telehealth Plan – Dental, vision, LASIK, prescription, virtual urgent care and teledentistry

Telehealth Plan – Virtual urgent care, virtual therapy, teledentistry and virtual veterinary guidance, as well as prescription and hearing

Virtual Vet Plan – Virtual veterinary guidance Total Health Discount Plan – Dental, vision, hearing, prescription, chiropractic, virtual urgent care and primary care, virtual therapy and psychiatry, teledentistry, virtual veterinary guidance and more

"We are thrilled to expand our suite of money-saving discount plans accessible to small group employers through Careington Direct," said Matthew Herrera, vice president of sales and business development. "While our products fill gaps in traditional benefits packages, they also serve as valuable, noninsured and affordable solutions for small businesses that don't provide healthcare benefit options to their employees."

"Careington is proud to serve small businesses and promote their employees' health and financial wellness," said Careington CEO Stewart Sweda. "By streamlining the plan selection process and enrollment experience, we make our innovative programs accessible to employers of any size or industry and all employee types."

All products through Careington Direct are available as a benefits package or as standalone offerings. For more information about Careington Direct's healthcare savings programs, please visit careingtondirect .

About Careington International Corporation

Careington International Corporation is an established leader in the health and wellness benefit space. Founded in 1979, Careington is a nationally recognized product aggregator and full-service administrator, and one of the largest privately held discount healthcare companies in the nation. Today, Careington serves more than 30 million members across all industry-best companies, brands, products and services. Dedicated to improving individual health and well-being by providing affordable access to care, Careington's national PPO and dental discount networks, flagship dental savings plans and growing portfolio of more than 150 health, wellness and lifestyle products and services are designed to deliver cost savings and service excellence across a spectrum of life needs. For information on Careington's products, services, administration and marketing solutions, visit careington .

Contact:

Jamie Saunders

Vice President of Marketing and Communications

Careington International Corporation

Email: [email protected]

Phone: (800) 441-0380 ext. 2902

SOURCE Careington International Corporation

