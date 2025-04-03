Notice Of Proposed Settlement Of Class Action Involving Any Person Who Or Which Purchased Nowrx Stock From February 1, 2022 Through July 1, 2022

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, April 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The following statement is being issued by Squitieri & Fearon, LLP regarding the Seed Invest Technology Settlement: SUPREME COURT OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK

COUNTY OF NEW YORK

JOSEPH MUELLER, individually and on behalf of all others similarly situated, Plaintiff, -against- SEED INVEST TECHNOLOGY LLC, PLUTO HOLDINGS LLC, RYAN MICHAEL FEIT, CHRISTOPHER M. MYERS, CIRCLE INTERNET FINANCIAL PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY and SI SECURITIES LLC, Defendants. Index No.: 653225/2023

SUMMARY NOTICE OF PROPOSED SETTLEMENT OF CLASS ACTION

TO: Any Person who or which purchased or otherwise acquired the NowRx stock from February 1, 2022 through July 1 2022.

THIS SUMMARY NOTICE WAS AUTHORIZED BY THE COURT. IT IS NOT A LAWYER SOLICITATION. PLEASE READ THIS SUMMARY NOTICE CAREFULLY AND IN ITS ENTIRETY.

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that a hearing (the "Settlement Fairness Hearing") will be held on July 14, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. , before the Honorable Andrew Borrok of the Supreme Court of the State of New York, either in person at the New York County Courthouse, 60 Centre Street, Courtroom 238, New York, New York 10007, or by telephone or videoconference (in the discretion of the Court). (The hearing may be adjourned without further notice other than posting the adjourned date to the website identified in Footnote 1 below). At the Settlement Fairness Hearing the Court will, among other things: (i) determine whether the proposed settlement of the above-captioned action for $2,300,000 in cash (the "Settlement") plus other consideration as set forth in the Stipulation of Settlement dated February 19, 2025 ("Stipulation")[1] is fair, reasonable, and adequate, and should be approved by the Court; (ii) determine whether the Judgment as provided under the Stipulation should be entered; (iii) determine whether the proposed Plan of Allocation for the distribution of the Net Settlement Fund should be approved by the Court as fair and reasonable; (iv) determine whether to grant final certification of the Settlement Class for purposes of the Settlement; (v) consider Plaintiffs' Counsel's application for an award of attorneys' fees and Litigation Expenses, including Plaintiffs' request for payment for their efforts in prosecuting this Action on behalf of the Settlement Class; (vi) consider any objections or opt outs received by the Court; and (vii) rule upon such other matters as the Court may deem appropriate. Any updates regarding the Settlement Fairness Hearing, including any changes to the date or time of the hearing or updates regarding in- person or remote appearances at the hearing, will be posted to the Settlement Website, .

This is a securities action against Defendants for claims under 12(a)(2), and 15 of the Securities Act of 1933. Plaintiff's claims that Defendants violated the Securities Act by reason of material misrepresentations and omissions in solicitations for the sale of Series C equities of NowRx. Defendants deny they have committed any act or omission giving rise to liability in this Action.

IF YOU ARE A MEMBER OF THE SETTLEMENT CLASS, YOUR RIGHTS WILL BE AFFECTED BY THE SETTLEMENT OF THIS ACTION.

To share in the distribution of the Settlement Fund, you must establish your rights by submitting a Proof of Claim and Release Form ("Claim Form") postmarked (if mailed), or submitted online using the Settlement Website, , no later than May 31, 2025 . Your failure to post-mark your Proof of Claim or to submit it online using the Settlement Website by May 31, 2025 will subject your claim to rejection and preclude your receiving any of the recovery in connection with the Settlement of this Action. If you are a member of the Settlement Class and do not request exclusion therefrom, you will be bound by the Settlement and any judgment and release entered in the Action, including, but not limited to, the Judgment, whether or not you submit a Claim Form.

If you have not received a copy of the full Notice of Proposed Settlement of Class Action (the "Notice"), which more completely describes the Settlement and your rights thereunder (including your right to object to the Settlement), and a Claim Form, you may obtain these documents, as well as a copy of the Stipulation (which, among other things, contains definitions for the defined terms used in this Summary Notice) and other settlement documents, online at , by contacting the Claims Administrator by email at [email protected] , or by writing to:

NowRx Litigation

Claims Administrator – 8922

P.O. Box 2599

Faribault, MN 55021-9599

Inquiries should NOT be directed to Defendants, the Court, or the Clerk of the Court.

Inquiries, other than requests for the Notice or Claim Form, may be made to Plaintiff's Counsel:

Olimpio L. Squitieri, Esq.

Squitieri & Fearon, LLP

205 Hudson St, 7th Floor

New York, NY 10013

212-421-6492

[email protected]

If you desire to be excluded from the Settlement Class, you must submit a request for exclusion such that it is received no later than June 30, 2025 , in the manner and form explained in the Notice. All members of the Settlement Class who have not requested exclusion from the Settlement Class will be bound by the Settlement even if they do not submit a timely Claim Form.

If you are a Settlement Class Member, you have the right to object to the Settlement, the Plan of Allocation, the request by Plaintiffs' Counsel for an award of attorneys' fees and Litigation Expenses, and/or the awards to Plaintiffs for representing the Settlement Class. Any objections must be filed with the Court and sent to Plaintiffs' Counsel and Defendants' Counsel such that they are received no later than June 30, 2025, in the manner and form explained in the Notice.

DATED: March 18, 2025 BY ORDER OF THE SUPREME COURT OF

NEW YORK, COUNTY OF NEW YORK.



HONORABLE ANDREW BORROK, J.S.C.

1 The Stipulation can be viewed and/or obtained at . Any capitalized terms not otherwise defined in this Summary Notice shall have the meanings given to them in the Stipulation.

