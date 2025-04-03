Draft Resolutions Of The Annual General Meeting Of Akcinė Prekybos Bendrovė “APRANGA” Shareholders To Be Held On 30Th April 2025

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Draft agenda and draft resolutions for the Annual General Meeting of Akcinė prekybos bendrovė“APRANGA” (hereinafter the“Company”) shareholders to be held on 30April 2025 proposed by the Board of the Company:

1. Consolidated management report on the activities of the Company in 2024.

Draft resolution:

Taken for the information consolidated management report of the Company for the year 2024, prepared by the Company, assessed by the auditors and approved by the Board.

2. Auditor's reports on the Company's financial statements, management report and sustainability reporting assurance.

Draft resolution:

Taken for the information.

3. Approval of the Consolidated and Company's financial statements for the year 2024.

Draft resolution:

Approve the annual Consolidated and Company's financial statements for the year 2024.

4. Company's profit (loss) allocation for the year 2024.

Draft resolution:

Allocate the Company's profit (loss) for the year 2024 according to the draft of profit (loss) allocation presented for the Annual General Meeting of shareholders.

5. Election of the firm of auditors for audit and sustainability reporting assurance services as well as establishment of the terms of remuneration.

Draft resolution:

5.1. To elect UAB“ERNST & YOUNG BALTIC” as Akcinė prekybos bendrovė“APRANGA” firm of auditors to perform audit and sustainability reporting assurance services for the year 2025.

5.2. To set the amount of fee payable for audit and sustainability reporting assurance services for the year 2025 - not more than EUR 81 000 (eighty one thousand euros) plus VAT.

5.3. To authorize the General Manager of the Company to sign the audit and sustainability reporting assurance services agreement with the firm of auditors.

6. Election of Audit committee members.

Draft resolution:

At the end of the term of office of the Audit Committee of the Company, for a new 4 (four) year term of office to elect members to the Audit Committee:

- Rita Zakalskienė (independent member), herewith to elect Rita Zakalskienė as the Chairwoman of the Audit Committee;

- Justina Puškorė (independent member);

- Julita Justienė (accountant, employee of the Company).

ENCLOSED:

- Consolidated and Company's management report of the year 2024, annual financial statements and confirmation of persons responsible for the financial statements;

- A report of an independent Auditor on the financial statements;

- Limited assurance report on sustainability statement;

- Draft of profit (loss) allocation for the year 2024;

- General voting ballot.

Rimantas Perveneckas

Apranga Group General Manager

+370 5 2390801

Attachments



apbapranga-2024-12-31-en

Independent auditors report on financial statements

Limited assurance report on sustainability statement

Draft of Profit allocation for the year 2024 General voting ballot