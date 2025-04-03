Bloomberg News Again Ranks Jason Schenker Among Top Economists And FX Forecasters In The World In Q1 2025

Bloomberg News Ranked Jason Schenker Among Top Economists and Foreign Exchange Forecasters in the World Through the End of Q1 2025

- Jason Schenker, President of Prestige EconomicsNEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Prestige Economics is excited to share that Bloomberg News has recognized the world-renowned economist, futurist, and bestselling author Jason Schenker for his exceptional economic indicator and foreign exchange rate forecast accuracy through the end of Q1 2025.Bloomberg News Top Rankings for Jason Schenker's U.S. Economic Indicator Forecasts for Prestige Economics through the end of Q1 2025:#4 U.S. Unemployment Rate Forecaster in the World#3 ISM Manufacturing PMI Forecaster in the WorldThese Bloomberg economic indicator rankings are based on forecasts made throughout the 12 months ending with the close of Q1 2025.Moreover, the consistent top rankings of the Prestige Economics economic indicator forecasts are a testament to Mr. Schenker's superior work in predicting important economic and financial indicators for Prestige Economics.Bloomberg News issued multiple top rankings for Jason Schenker's FX forecasts for Prestige Economics through the end of Q1 2025:#1 Russian Ruble Forecaster in the World#3 Polish Złoty Forecaster in the World#3 EUR/CHF Forecaster in the World#8 EUR/GBP Forecaster in the WorldThese Bloomberg FX rankings are based on Mr. Schenker's forecasts for the end of Q1 2025 that were produced over the prior four quarters. Mr. Schenker's foreign exchange bona fides were recently recognized in an article from Bloomberg News on April 2, 2025.Jason Schenker has been a professional economist for over 20 years. He had been consistently top-ranked by Bloomberg News for the forecast accuracy of Prestige Economics FX, commodity, and economic forecasts. Since 2011, Prestige Economics forecasts produced by Jason Schenker have been top-ranked by Bloomberg in 47 different categories, including rankings as the #1 forecaster in the world in 27 categories.“I am very proud of our economic indicator and FX forecasting track record, which demonstrates the value we bring to Prestige Economics clients,” commented Mr. Schenker.“Prestige Economics is devoted to delivering reliable and actionable economic and financial insights to our clients. Consistently being recognized by Bloomberg News for my forecast accuracy demonstrates the value that Prestige Economics provides to our clients. It also brings me meaningful professional and personal validation.”These accolades reinforce Jason Schenker's status as a leading economic speaker, global forecaster, geopolitical advisor, and bestselling author. In these roles, Mr. Schenker has consistently demonstrated his commitment to providing robust economic analysis and accurate forecasts that guide strategic decision-making. Mr. Schenker is also the Chairman of The Futurist Institute.About Jason SchenkerJason Schenker prepares leaders for the future. He has given over 1,250 keynote speeches and over 1,000 television interviews, including as a Guest Host on Bloomberg Television. Mr. Schenker is also an Adjunct Fellow at the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), an advisor to the U.S. State Department and the Foreign Service Institute, and adjunct faculty at the Joint Special Operations University at U.S. Special Operations Command (USSOCOM). A Forbes contributor and LinkedIn Top Voice, Mr. Schenker has written 37 books, including 16 Amazon #1 bestsellers, such as Jobs for Robots, Futureproof Supply Chain, The Future of Finance is Now, Quantum: Computing Nouveau, and The Future of Energy. His LinkedIn Learning courses on AI, economics, and finance have been taken by over 1.3 million people worldwide. His latest book, Cold War Two: Navigating a New Era of Uncertainty for the Economy, Finance, Energy, Technology, Trade, and Supply Chain, is a #1 Best Seller on Amazon .- For more information about Jason Schenker, visitAbout Prestige EconomicsFounded in 2009, Prestige Economics is a leading financial market research firm specializing in economic, risk, and strategy consulting. Thanks to Jason Schenker, the firm has a long track record of accurately forecasting economic indicators, commodity prices, and foreign exchange rates. With a reputation for rigorous analysis and high-quality forecasts, Prestige Economics assists clients in navigating complex economic trends to make informed decisions. Prestige Economics has also created ground-breaking geopolitical research on Cold War Two- For more information, visit

