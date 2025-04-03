This Week In Construction: Top Innovations & Industry Trends April 3, 2025

Construction Links Network

SUNDRE, ALBERTA, CANADA, April 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Since its establishment in 2003, Construction Links Network has emerged as a premier news and information hub in the construction sector. With a commitment to enhancing the digital presence and search engine visibility of its members, Construction Links Network has become an indispensable resource for a wide array of professionals. This includes construction managers, contractors, developers, building and property managers, architects, designers, engineers, and government officials.As a dynamic hub for digital content dissemination, Construction Links Network offers its members diverse engagement opportunities through news releases, company announcements, blogs, podcasts, webinars, case studies, whitepapers, and videos.The Canadian construction industry is mobilizing with the launch of the Construction for Canadians campaign, led by the Canadian Construction Association (CCA) and supported by 57 construction associations nationwide. This unified effort urges federal candidates to prioritize investments in trade-enabling infrastructure, workforce development, and modernized procurement practices-key pillars for economic growth and national resilience. Despite its critical role in connecting communities and driving prosperity, the construction sector faces mounting challenges, including labour shortages, outdated policies, and underinvestment. The campaign also responds to external pressures like U.S. trade tensions and economic uncertainty. Through construction4cdns, Canadians are encouraged to get involved by sharing the message on social media using #construction4cdns and contacting local candidates through pre-written letters. By amplifying industry concerns, this initiative aims to ensure construction remains a central focus in shaping Canada's future.Featured content published this week includes a range of topical subjects:.ConTech Weekly: Innovation in Construction – No. 101.Construction Industry Unites to Launch 'Construction for Canadians' Campaign Ahead of Federal Election.Next Phase Begins for Sask Polytech's New Skilled Trades Facility.Field Materials Launches Mobile-First Inventory Module to Empower Construction Field Teams.Jones Integrates with Sage Intacct to Automate Insurance Compliance in Construction.Beck Technology Expands Preconstruction Suite with Acquisition of Workpack.Luminar and Caterpillar Partner to Advance Autonomous Industrial Vehicles.Zero Cost, Big Impact: Why Revizto Made Expert Certifications Free.First Puck Drop.25% Tariffs Are Here: Is Your Construction Business at Risk?.IAPMO Releases 2025 UPC and UMC Monographs Ahead of Technical Committee Meetings.Procore's Executive Forum: The Future State of Construction.Beyond 3D models: why utilities need Gaussian splatting.KEITHAgriculture Mobile Unloader: Designed for Diverse Trailer Applications.Why Every Facility Needs a Rooftop Guardrail System for Fall Protection.Survey: 73% of Canadians worried about effects of climate change as insurance rates rise.Canadians Are Bracing for More Extreme Weather – Are You Prepared?.Get to Know Our Building System Suppliers.Plumbing Industry Leaders Across Nation Unite for March4Water Events.Podcast: Integrating Precon & Design to Ensure the Project Starts Off Right.IAPMO Becomes Only Testing Lab and Certification Body in World to Receive NOM-012-CONAGUA-2021 Accreditation.Built Green Canada's 2025 Maverick Award Winners Announced.ICBA Warns Bill C-69 Will Stall Projects and Kill Jobs Under Carney Leadership.Report: Deep Retrofits Critical to Protect Alberta from Extreme Weather.27 Million Americans at Risk: CGA Urges Safe Digging Practices This April.Cement Industry Veteran Joins Carbon Upcycling to Drive Low-Carbon Growth.Benjamin Moore Honors Painting Professionals During Contractor Appreciation Month.Click Before You Dig: Ontario One Call Warns of Rising Excavation RisksStay informed by subscribing to the Round Up News Magazine, a weekly digest reaching over 7,000 industry professionals. Connect with Construction Links Network to thrive in the ever-evolving construction, building, and design sectors.

