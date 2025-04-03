Eden Rooftop Lounge, Downtown Cleveland's Premier Rooftop Destination Atop The Metropolitan At The 9, Reopens Tuesday, April 8 At 12:00 P.M., Ushering In Another Season Of Game Day Gatherings, Group Celebrations, And Unbeatable Sky-High Summer Vibes

CLEVELAND, April 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Eden Rooftop Lounge, perched atop The Metropolitan at The 9 in downtown Cleveland, will officially reopen for the season on Tuesday, April 8. Just as the city comes to life with the return of warm weather, and Cleveland baseball. Eden reemerges as the ultimate rooftop escape for professionals, locals, and visitors seeking to elevate their after-hours plans.

Offering sweeping skyline views, refreshed curated cocktails, and an effortlessly chic ambiance, Eden Rooftop Lounge is a favorite summer spot for after-work happy hours, weekend vibes, and group celebrations. Conveniently located in the heart of downtown, Eden is a stylish, open-air retreat steps from major office buildings and all of Cleveland's entertainment destinations.

"Eden isn't just a rooftop, it's a summer ritual for so many in Cleveland," said Kenny Didier, General Manager at The Metropolitan at The 9. "Eden is where summer comes alive, from the first sip to the final sunset. There's music in the air, energy on game days, and a vibe that's pure Cleveland."

Eden Rooftop Lounge features:



An updated selection of signature cocktails, beer, wine, and food cuisines.

Plush lounge and table seating

Drink and food specials before every Cleveland ballgame Options for hosting corporate and social events

Eden's reopening was intentionally timed to coincide with the Cleveland Guardians' home opener, an iconic day that captures the energy and excitement of the season ahead. Rain or shine, welcoming guests back to Eden signals the start of outdoor gatherings and the return of vibrant summer moments in Downtown Cleveland.

Eden Rooftop Lounge is located at 2017 E. 9th Street, Cleveland, OH , on the 12th floor of The Metropolitan at The 9 . Hours, Monday-Thursday: 4pm-11pm (April-May), 4pm-12am (June-September), Friday: 4pm-2am, Saturday: 12pm-2am, Sunday: CLOSED. Seasonal hours of operation always run from FIRST PITCH to THE LAST OUT of the baseball season. For party bookings or private event inquiries, visit . No general reservations.

About The Metropolitan at The 9

The Metropolitan at The 9 is Cleveland's luxury lifestyle destination, located in the heart of downtown Cleveland. Home to a boutique hotel, residential apartments, fine dining, and elevated entertainment spaces-including the Vault speakeasy and Eden Rooftop Lounge-The 9 offers unforgettable experiences for guests and locals alike.

Media Contact:

Colleen Flowers

Director of Marketing

Geis Hospitality Group

[email protected]

SOURCE The Metropolitan at The 9

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED