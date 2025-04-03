DTJ DESIGN's Renegade Clubhouse At Desert Mountain Wins Golf Inc.'S Golden Fork Award

DENVER, April 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DTJ DESIGN is proud to announce that the Renegade Clubhouse at Desert Mountain has been recognized with 2nd place in Golf Inc.'s prestigious Golden Fork Awards in the Food & Beverage Private New Facility category. This annual competition honors the world's best new and renovated golf course dining venues, spotlighting excellence in design, functionality, and guest experience.

Blending creativity, hospitality, and nature, the Renegade Clubhouse redefines private club dining, offering members an immersive experience with expansive indoor-outdoor seating, strategically integrated natural light, and a design that enhances both ambiance and operational efficiency.

"It is a great honor to receive this award," said Executive Chef Bertrand Bouquin. "Renegade Clubhouse is an incredible facility that operates flawlessly, thanks to its thoughtful design. I'm proud to have been part of the fantastic team that brought this vision to life."

Designed with a focus on seamless integration with the surrounding landscape, the clubhouse creates a welcoming atmosphere through its architectural approach.

"The Renegade Clubhouse embraces the challenge of blurring the lines between the built and natural environment," said David Poppleton, DTJ Partner and Lead Architect. "The lounge and dining room are flooded with natural light, while deep roof overhangs soften the illumination to create a warm, inviting space. Every element of the design was crafted to enhance the experience for both members and staff."

This Golden Fork Award marks the second major honor for the Renegade Clubhouse, which also placed 2nd in Golf Inc.'s Clubhouse of the Year competition. These accolades highlight Desert Mountain's dedication to an unparalleled member experience and DTJ DESIGN's expertise in crafting innovative, hospitality-driven spaces.

About DTJ DESIGN, Inc.

DTJ DESIGN, Inc. is a renowned architecture, planning, and landscape design firm based in Boulder, CO with offices in Austin, Texas, Atlanta, Georgia, and Denver, Colorado. With a rich history spanning over four decades, DTJ DESIGN is dedicated to delivering innovative and sustainable design solutions. The firm's diverse portfolio includes residential, commercial, and public projects that reflect a commitment to excellence and creativity.

