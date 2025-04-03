Black Health Matters To Host Transformative Spring Health Summit In Washington, D.C. On April 12Th

Free event bringing life-saving screenings, trusted experts, and community health resources to the heart of D.C.

WASHINGTON, April 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Black Health Matters (BHM), the nation's leading health equity platform dedicated to improving the health outcomes of Black communities, is bringing its award-winning Health Summit & Expo to Washington, D.C. on Saturday, April 12, 2025, from 8:00 AM to 3:00 PM EST at the University of the District of Columbia (4200 Connecticut Avenue NW). This free, public event will also be streamed virtually.

The Black Health Matters Summit addresses some of the most urgent health challenges affecting Black Americans - including chronic illnesses like asthma, endometrial cancer, and mental health - through expert-led education, free wellness screenings, interactive experiences, and actionable resources.

Featured Guests Include:



Lisa Price , Founder & President of Carol's Daughter



Marky Marc , Radio Host, WKYS 93.9

DaShaun "The Guru of Abs" Jackson , Fitness Expert and Coach

"Washington, D.C. is where health equity and policy meet," said Roslyn Young Daniels, Founder and CEO of Black Health Matters. "Our Spring Summit brings the community together to not just learn about their health, but to take charge of it. And it all happens in a space that reflects their voices and values."

Summit Highlights Include:



Complimentary Health Assessments valued at over $1,000, including appointments for Blueprint for Wellness blood panels, body composition testing, memory screenings, PSA and lung cancer screening, and vaccinations for COVID-19, flu, and RSV.

Clinical Trials Corner, a dedicated experience that educates attendees on the importance of Black participation in clinical research.

Complimentary Breakfast and Lunch: Enjoy complimentary meals to start and sustain your day.

Panels and Discussions on health equity, memory loss, mental health, nutrition, and more.

Fitness Sessions led by DaShaun Jackon "The Guru of Abs" and yoga sessions led by Tyneka Pack with ImPACKt Fitness. A robust exhibit hall with community health partners, wellness resources, and giveaways.

Black Health Matters is proud to collaborate with corporate sponsors that include Esai, Sanofi-Regeneron, Johnson & Johnson, with an independent grant from Merck. Their support powers this impactful experience, delivering critical health resources to the Washington D.C. community and driving change far beyond the city.

The D.C. event is part of BHM's 2025 national tour, which includes key stops in Atlanta, Harlem, and Charlotte , and has welcomed over 10,000 in-person attendees and 60,000 virtual participants since 2018.

Register HERE for the Spring 2025 Health Summit and Expo to secure your spot today.

About Black Health Matters

Founded in 2012, Black Health Matters' mission is to continue to be the leading evidence-based, chronic disease management and wellness resource for African Americans. We exist to radically redefine health and wellness for Black Americans by empowering them to demand the best in healthcare utilizing our multi-platform approach. We reach over one million African Americans interested in health monthly across our ecosystem that includes digital, social, and experiential. We create a culture of health where Black Americans can achieve their best quality of life possible by tapping into the resources and information created by Black Health Matters. For more information, visit or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and LinkedIn @blackhealthmatters.

SOURCE Black Health Matters

