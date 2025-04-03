SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Berger Montague Reminds Applovin Corporation (NASDAQ: APP) Investors Of Class Action Lawsuit Deadline

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PHILADELPHIA, April 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Berger Montague PC advises investors that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed against(“AppLovin” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: APP) on behalf of purchasers of AppLovin securities betweeninclusive (the“Class Period”).

Investor Deadline: Investors who purchased or acquired AppLovin securities during the Class Period may, no later than MAY 5, 2025 , seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class. To learn your rights, CLICK HERE .

Headquartered in Palo Alto, Calif., AppLovin is a developer of a software-based platform for advertisers.

According to the complaint, AppLovin and senior management misled investors regarding AppLovin's financial growth and stability, raising expectations as to the launch of its AXON 2.0 digital ad platform and the use of“cutting-edge AI technologies” to more efficiently match advertisements to mobile games.

The truth emerged on February 26, 2025, when analysts Fuzzy Panda and Culper Research each published reports accusing AppLovin of, among other things, reverse-engineering and exploiting advertising data from Meta Platforms.

The reports further alleged that AppLovin was utilizing manipulative practices to artificially inflate their own ad click-through and app download rates, thus presenting false installation numbers and profits.

Following this news, the price of AppLovin's stock declined from $377.06 per share on February 25, 2025 to $331.00 per share on February 26, 2025 – a decline of $46.06 per share, or 12%.

To learn your rights or for more information, CLICK HERE or please contact Berger Montague: Andrew Abramowitz at ... or (215) 875-3015, or Peter Hamner at ... .

A lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of all class members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff is usually the investor or small group of investors who have the largest financial interest and who are also adequate and typical of the proposed class of investors. The lead plaintiff selects counsel to represent the lead plaintiff and the class and these attorneys, if approved by the court, are lead or class counsel. Your ability to share in any recovery is not, however, affected by the decision whether or not to serve as a lead plaintiff. Communicating with any counsel is not necessary to participate or share in any recovery achieved in this case. Any member of the purported class may move the Court to serve as a lead plaintiff through counsel of his/her choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an inactive class member.

Berger Montague, with offices in Philadelphia, Minneapolis, Delaware, Washington, D.C., San Diego, San Francisco and Chicago, has been a pioneer in securities class action litigation since its founding in 1970. Berger Montague has represented individual and institutional investors for over five decades and serves as lead counsel in courts throughout the United States.

Contact:

Andrew Abramowitz, Senior Counsel

Berger Montague

(215) 875-3015

...

Peter Hamner

Berger Montague PC

...