Neo's Big Ball Hunt by Shannon Robeson

Neo and Bingo's Adventures Logo

- Shannon Robeson

MCALPIN, FL, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Author Shannon Robeson Publishes New Children's Book, Neo's Big Ball Hunt: A Delightful Adventure for Young Readers!

Author Shannon Robeson is excited to announce the release of Neo's Big Ball Hunt, a heartwarming children's book now available on Amazon and Goodreads. This playful tale follows Neo, an enthusiastic dog, as he embarks on an exciting journey to find the perfect ball. Full of fun, curiosity, and surprises, Neo's Big Ball Hunt is an engaging read for children and families alike.

This beautifully illustrated book takes young readers on a lively adventure. As Neo searches high and low for his dream ball, children will be entertained by his antics and inspired by his determination. Colorful storytelling encourages imagination, making it a great choice for bedtime or group story time.

Neo's Big Ball Hunt is more than just an entertaining story-it also teaches important lessons about perseverance, problem-solving, and the joy of simple pleasures. Young readers will relate to Neo's determination and enjoy following his humorous quest. With its engaging storyline and vibrant illustrations, this book is a must-read for kids who love animals and adventure.

Why You'll Love This Book:

.Perfect for young readers aged 3-7 with an easy-to-follow storyline.

.Encourages perseverance, creativity, and problem-solving.

.Beautiful illustrations bring Neo's adventure to life.

.A great addition to any home, classroom, or library collection.

About Shannon Robeson:

Author Shannon Robeson's Characters are inspired by her own rescued animals and the occasional neighboring cow that visits. Parents, teachers, and children will adore Neo's journey and the positive message woven throughout the story.

Neo's Big Ball Hunt is available now on Amazon, BAM online , and Goodreads, where readers can leave reviews and share their thoughts on Neo's delightful adventure.

Shannon Robeson

Shannon Robeson

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.