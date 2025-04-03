Affordable Construction Launches Post-Storm Recovery Program For Oklahoma Homeowners

Helping Homeowners Rebuild Stronger with Free Inspections, Emergency Repairs, and Storm-Resistant Upgrades

- Dan GlazierOKLAHOMA CITY, OK, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In response to the recent wave of severe storms, including damaging hail and tornadoes, Affordable Construction has launched a Post-Storm Recovery Program to help homeowners quickly assess and repair their properties. The program includes free roof inspections, emergency repairs, and storm-resistant upgrades, ensuring Oklahoma families can restore their homes safely and efficiently.With over 45 years of experience, Affordable Construction has been a trusted name in roofing and home renovations across Oklahoma City. The company is now doubling down on its commitment to the community by providing fast-response inspections to identify hidden storm damage before it leads to more costly repairs.Free Inspections and Emergency RepairsAfter a major storm, many homeowners are unsure about the extent of the damage to their roofs, siding, or gutters. Affordable Construction's trained experts conduct thorough, no-cost inspections, checking for issues like:Hail impact damage that weakens shinglesWind-lifted roofing materials that cause leaksClogged or damaged gutters leading to water damageStructural concerns from fallen debrisFor homeowners needing urgent repairs, the company offers emergency services to prevent further damage from rain, wind, or continued exposure to the elements.Storm-Resistant Upgrades for Long-Term ProtectionAs part of the recovery program, Affordable Construction is also offering storm-resistant upgrades designed to withstand Oklahoma's extreme weather conditions. These upgrades include:Impact-resistant shingles that reduce future hail damageReinforced roofing systems to better handle high windsUpgraded gutter systems for improved drainage and water controlEnergy-efficient windows that offer better insulation and storm resistanceBy investing in these upgrades, homeowners can lower repair costs over time, improve home value, and ensure greater protection against future storms.Commitment to the CommunityAffordable Construction is deeply rooted in the Oklahoma City area and understands the challenges that homeowners face after severe weather events. The company has built a reputation for honest assessments, high-quality workmanship, and reliable service-all backed by warranties and full licensing and insurance.“After storms like the ones we've just experienced, many homeowners feel overwhelmed. Our goal is to provide them with peace of mind and a clear plan forward. With our free inspections and storm-resistant solutions, we're not just repairing roofs-we're helping families rebuild with stronger, more resilient homes.” Says Dan Glazier, owner of Affordable Construction.“At Affordable Construction, we believe in doing it right the first time, so homeowners can feel confident that their repairs will last for years to come.”Act Now to Protect Your HomeWith storm damage claims often having time limits, Affordable Construction urges homeowners to schedule a free inspection as soon as possible. The company works with all major insurance providers to make the process smooth and stress-free.Many homeowners don't realize that most property insurance policies require them to take immediate action to prevent further damage after a storm. Failing to inspect and address emergency issues-such as a leaking roof or exposed structural damage-could impact coverage if additional harm occurs. Affordable Construction helps homeowners navigate this process, providing quick inspections and necessary emergency repairs to ensure both home protection and compliance with insurance requirements.About Affordable Construction:Affordable Construction has been serving Oklahoma homeowners since 1977, specializing in roofing, remodeling, siding, and window replacement. The company is known for exceptional craftsmanship, customer-first service, and storm-ready solutions that keep homes safe year-round.

Dan Glazier

Affordable Construction

+1 405-591-5155

...

