Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Affordable Construction Launches Post-Storm Recovery Program For Oklahoma Homeowners


2025-04-03 03:45:53
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Helping Homeowners Rebuild Stronger with Free Inspections, Emergency Repairs, and Storm-Resistant Upgrades

At Affordable Construction, we believe in doing it right the first time, so homeowners can feel confident that their repairs will last for years to come.” - Dan GlazierOKLAHOMA CITY, OK, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In response to the recent wave of severe storms, including damaging hail and tornadoes, Affordable Construction has launched a Post-Storm Recovery Program to help homeowners quickly assess and repair their properties. The program includes free roof inspections, emergency repairs, and storm-resistant upgrades, ensuring Oklahoma families can restore their homes safely and efficiently.

With over 45 years of experience, Affordable Construction has been a trusted name in roofing and home renovations across Oklahoma City. The company is now doubling down on its commitment to the community by providing fast-response inspections to identify hidden storm damage before it leads to more costly repairs.

Free Inspections and Emergency Repairs

After a major storm, many homeowners are unsure about the extent of the damage to their roofs, siding, or gutters. Affordable Construction's trained experts conduct thorough, no-cost inspections, checking for issues like:

Hail impact damage that weakens shingles

Wind-lifted roofing materials that cause leaks

Clogged or damaged gutters leading to water damage

Structural concerns from fallen debris

For homeowners needing urgent repairs, the company offers emergency services to prevent further damage from rain, wind, or continued exposure to the elements.

Storm-Resistant Upgrades for Long-Term Protection

As part of the recovery program, Affordable Construction is also offering storm-resistant upgrades designed to withstand Oklahoma's extreme weather conditions. These upgrades include:

Impact-resistant shingles that reduce future hail damage

Reinforced roofing systems to better handle high winds

Upgraded gutter systems for improved drainage and water control

Energy-efficient windows that offer better insulation and storm resistance

By investing in these upgrades, homeowners can lower repair costs over time, improve home value, and ensure greater protection against future storms.

Commitment to the Community

Affordable Construction is deeply rooted in the Oklahoma City area and understands the challenges that homeowners face after severe weather events. The company has built a reputation for honest assessments, high-quality workmanship, and reliable service-all backed by warranties and full licensing and insurance.

“After storms like the ones we've just experienced, many homeowners feel overwhelmed. Our goal is to provide them with peace of mind and a clear plan forward. With our free inspections and storm-resistant solutions, we're not just repairing roofs-we're helping families rebuild with stronger, more resilient homes.” Says Dan Glazier, owner of Affordable Construction.“At Affordable Construction, we believe in doing it right the first time, so homeowners can feel confident that their repairs will last for years to come.”

Act Now to Protect Your Home

With storm damage claims often having time limits, Affordable Construction urges homeowners to schedule a free inspection as soon as possible. The company works with all major insurance providers to make the process smooth and stress-free.
Many homeowners don't realize that most property insurance policies require them to take immediate action to prevent further damage after a storm. Failing to inspect and address emergency issues-such as a leaking roof or exposed structural damage-could impact coverage if additional harm occurs. Affordable Construction helps homeowners navigate this process, providing quick inspections and necessary emergency repairs to ensure both home protection and compliance with insurance requirements.

About Affordable Construction:

Affordable Construction has been serving Oklahoma homeowners since 1977, specializing in roofing, remodeling, siding, and window replacement. The company is known for exceptional craftsmanship, customer-first service, and storm-ready solutions that keep homes safe year-round.

Dan Glazier
Affordable Construction
+1 405-591-5155
...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

MENAFN03042025003118003196ID1109388574

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search