MJ Unpacked Atlantic City's Speaker Lineup Tackles Pertinent Industry Topics Across Three Day Event

MJ Unpacked brings together the top operators from across the U.S. to build peer-to-peer networks, exchange best practices, forge partnerships, fuel investment, and drive successful outcomes.

George Jage, Jage Media CEO and co-founder.

The exclusive event will feature many notable speakers to address timely industry concerns, brand growth strategies, future opportunities, and more.

- George Jage, CEO of MJ UnpackedATLANTIC CITY, NJ, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- MJ Unpacked , a cannabis industry trade event with exclusive attendance for licensed operators, brands, and investors, will tackle a range of industry concerns, challenges and opportunities, at its upcoming event at the Hard Rock Hotel in Atlantic City, New Jersey on April 29 - May 1, 2025.Notable sessions include:Stronger Together: Innovative Retail & Brand Partnerships for GrowthModerator: Katrina Yolen, Founder and CEO, CNB StrategiesPanelists: Kate Miller, Co-Founder & CEO, Miss Grass; Kate Juiliano, NJ Sales Manager, GTI; Tony Billmeyer, CMO, Show-Me OrganicsElevating Cannabis: Trends in Premiumization Across Product CategoriesPanelists: Kim Sanchez Rael, CEO, Azuca; Jon Spadafora, CEO, Flower Union Brands; Jon Bond, CRO, Illicit GardensRockefeller Factor - The Future of Cannabis DistributionModerator: Devin Alexander, Co-Founder & CEO, Rolling ReleafPanelists: Dr. Marlo Richardson, CEO, Greenwood & Co; Vince C. Ning, Co-Founder & Co-CEO, Nabis; Scott Berman, CEO & Chair, Emunio Logistics“We are thankful for all the compliments on how curated, focused, and actionable our conference program has been, but I think this may be our best yet,” said George Jage, CEO of MJ Unpacked.“We are grateful to the dozens of actual operators and scientists who help us create the best programming for the senior-level decision makers and vanguard of our industry.”Launched in 2021, the upcoming MJ Unpacked event follows a successful show in St. Louis, Missouri, in November of 2024. Strategic partners for MJ Unpacked Atlantic City include Hybrid Marketing Co, NJ Cannabusiness Association, Seed Talent, Cannabis BPO, and Proven Media. To learn more or register to attend, visit mjunpacked.About MJ Unpacked:Headquartered in the greater Seattle area, MJ Unpacked is an exclusive, highly curated cannabis industry event produced by Jage Media. Launched in 2021 by cannabis industry veteran George Jage, former president of MJ Biz Daily/MJ Biz Con, and Kim Jage, former VP and CMO of World Tea Media, MJ Unpacked provides a platform for industry leaders and innovators to meet, share ideas, and push the industry forward.Jage Media is also the co-producer of the new Hemp Beverage Expo, further solidifying its leadership in curating dynamic, business-focused events for the emerging hemp and cannabis markets. By providing a platform for education, networking, and deal-making, Jage Media continues to empower industry professionals and accelerate market success.To learn more or register to attend, visit mjunpacked.

