The Countdown Begins: 19Th Annual Thomas W. Dortch, Jr. Taste Of Heritage Gala Returns Saturday, April 26, 2025

ATLANTA, April 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Black College Alumni (NBCA) Hall of Fame Foundation, Inc. proudly presents the 19th Annual Thomas W. Dortch, Jr. Taste of Heritage Gala, a powerful celebration of Black culinary brilliance, culture, and the enduring legacy of a visionary leader. Formerly known as Chefs of the World, this unforgettable evening takes place on Saturday, April 26, 2025, from 6:00 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at the iconic Hyatt Regency Atlanta.

This year's gala marks not only a culinary milestone, but a reaffirmation of the values championed by our late founder, Thomas W. Dortch, Jr.-education, mentorship, and the empowerment of future generations. The gala supports scholarships for students attending Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), as well as the sustainability of Black colleges and the programs that uplift their legacy.

A Culinary & Cultural Experience Like No Other

Guests will indulge in a five-course gourmet meal with wine pairings prepared by an exceptional lineup of eight award-winning chefs:



Chef Thomas McKeown, Hyatt Regency Atlanta

Chef Shenarri Freeman

Chef Idris Muhammad

Chef Edouardo Jordan

Chef Vallery Lomas

Chef Mark Holley

Chef Shawn Osbey Chef Averriel Thomas

A Night to Remember

The celebration is a dynamic evening filled with music, connection, and celebration. Guests can also bid on a curated silent auction, offering unique experiences and luxury items that reflect heritage, excellence, and community.

Why It Matters

"The TWD, Jr. Taste of Heritage Gala is more than a fundraiser-it's a beacon," says Quentin Roach, Chairman of the Board. "It uplifts students, honors the culinary arts, and furthers our founder's vision of economic justice and educational access for Black students across the country."

Under the luminous lights of the Hyatt Regency, the 19th Annual Thomas W. Dortch, Jr. Taste of Heritage Gala invites you to be part of a living legacy-an evening of purpose, passion, and possibility.

Mark Your Calendar

Saturday, April 26, 2025

6:00 PM – 9:30 PM

Hyatt Regency Atlanta

Your support through sponsorships, table purchases, or tickets will help change lives. Visit .

ABOUT THE NATIONAL BLACK COLLEGE ALUMNI HALL OF FAME FOUNDATION, INC.

The National Black College Alumni Hall of Fame Foundation is a non-profit organization dedicated to recognizing and honoring outstanding individuals who have made significant contributions in their fields of expertise and have emerged from Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs). Through scholarships, the Hall of Fame Inductee Awards Gala and community outreach programs, the foundation supports the educational aspirations and achievements of HBCU students while preserving and celebrating the rich legacy of these esteemed institutions. For more information about the National Black College Alumni Hall of Fame Foundation and its upcoming events and initiatives, please visit our website at

NBCA Hall of Fame Foundation

[email protected]

Atlanta, GA



@nbcahalloffame (Instagram | Facebook | Twitter)

Press Contact:

Jeniece Stewart-Dortch

National Black College Alumni Hall of Fame Foundation, Inc.

404-524-1106

SOURCE National Black College Alumni Hall of Fame Foundation, Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED