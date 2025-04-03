Toll Brothers Announces Final Opportunity At The Meadows In Lake Forest, California

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Final homes are selling quickly in this amenity-rich master-planned community in the heart of Orange County

LAKE FOREST, Calif., April 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation's leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the final opportunity to own a new home at The Sequoias at The Meadows in Lake Forest, California. Homes are selling quickly in this final phase of 57 homes in the exceptional master-planned community of The Meadows, offering expansive home sites and luxury amenities in the heart of Orange County in Southern California. The Sales Center, model homes, and amenity center are open for home shoppers to explore the final opportunities available in this community.

The Sequoias Collection offers three luxury home designs ranging from 3,403 to 3,559+ square feet with grand entries, 5 bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms, and attached 2-car garages. Dynamic options include multigenerational living suites with optional kitchenettes, floating staircases, an office, primary suite retreat or deck, and more. Homes are priced from $2,734,000.

Resort-style amenities at The Meadows include a large recreation center, two pools, two spas, 12 acres of parks, sports fields, and basketball, pickleball, and volleyball courts. With more than 10 acres dedicated to open space and trails connecting to the Serrano Creek regional trails system, The Meadows provides an ideal setting. Homeowners in The Sequoias Collection will also have access to a nearby neighborhood park that includes a children's playground, open turf play area, shade shelters, picnic tables, and barbecues – all located in the north corner of the community.









“We invite home shoppers to explore the incredible homes in The Sequoias Collection at The Meadows before this final opportunity is gone,” said Brad Hare, Division President of Toll Brothers in Southern California.“This community offers an unparalleled lifestyle with exceptional home sites and resort-style amenities in a prime Orange County location.”

Toll Brothers customers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio . The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows customers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants. Quick move-in homes are also available at The Meadows, with move-in dates at the end of 2025.

Interested home shoppers are encouraged to visit the Sales Center, located at 191 Evergreen Way in Lake Forest, California. The Sales Center is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, with appointment-only hours on Wednesdays from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, call 866-232-1631 or visit TollBrothers.com/CA .

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc. , a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 58 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol“TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

Toll Brothers has been one of Fortune magazine's World's Most Admired CompaniesTM for 10+ years in a row, and in 2024 the Company's Chairman and CEO Douglas C. Yearley, Jr. was named one of 25 Top CEOs by Barron's magazine. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit .

