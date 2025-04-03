Peachtree Wellness Announces Promotion Of Executive Director To Regional Executive Director

Jason Flaig, Regional Executive Director

- Danielle Craig, MS, LCDCATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Peachtree Wellness is pleased to announce the promotion of Jason Flaig to Regional Executive Director overseeing Georgia's branch of facilities that include Peachtree Detox , Peachtree Wellness, and Peachtree Recovery Solutions . This strategic promotion reflects Jason's exceptional leadership and commitment to excellence in behavioral healthcare.In his previous role as Executive Director of Peachtree Wellness, Jason successfully led initiatives that improved patient outcomes, expanded service offerings, and strengthened community partnerships. His innovative approach to treatment has consistently demonstrated the organization's dedication to provide compassionate, evidence-based care."Jason's promotion to Regional Executive Director is a testament to his outstanding performance and vision for our organization," said Danielle Craig, MS, LCDC, Vice President of Operations at Evoraa Healthcare. "His leadership has been instrumental in our growth, and we are confident that he will continue to advance our mission of helping individuals achieve lasting recovery and wellness across all programs."In this expanded role, Jason will additionally oversee operations at Peachtree Detox, which provides medically supervised detoxification services, and Peachtree Recovery Solutions, which offers Partial Hospitalization Programs (PHP) and Intensive Outpatient Programs (IOP), and continued oversight to Peachtree Wellness Solutions, which offers Residential Treatment for mental health disorders. This integration will enhance continuity of care for clients transitioning between levels of treatment.Jason brings 10 years of experience in behavioral healthcare to this position, including specialized expertise in The Joint Commission and growing the capacity and success of each facility he runs."I am honored to take on this new role and excited about the opportunity to further integrate our services," said Jason. "By strengthening the connection between all levels of care within our mental health and substance abuse programs, we can provide more seamless care for our clients and improve long-term recovery outcomes."The promotion takes effect immediately. Jason will oversee operations across all Evoraa facilities in the region.About Peachtree Wellness SolutionsPeachtree Wellness Solutions is a premier residential mental health treatment center located near Atlanta, Georgia, providing compassionate care for individuals struggling with a wide range of mental health disorders. With a team of experienced psychiatrists, psychologists, and licensed therapists, the facility offers personalized treatment plans that integrate evidence-based therapies, holistic approaches, and innovative interventions in a comfortable, home-like environment.About Peachtree DetoxPeachtree Detox offers a safe, medically supervised detox program for individuals beginning their recovery journey from substance use disorders. The specialized facility provides 24/7 medical care from a team of addiction medicine physicians, nurses, and support staff who monitor and manage withdrawal symptoms while ensuring client comfort and safety throughout the detoxification process. Utilizing evidence-based protocols and medication-assisted treatment when appropriate, Peachtree Detox creates individualized detox plans that address each client's unique physical and psychological needs, setting a strong foundation for ongoing recovery while providing compassionate care during this critical first step toward lasting sobriety.Peachtree Recovery SolutionsPeachtree Recovery Solutions offers flexible, high-quality addiction treatment through its Partial Hospitalization Program (PHP) and Intensive Outpatient Program (IOP) near Atlanta, designed to support individuals transitioning from higher levels of care or seeking treatment while maintaining their daily responsibilities. These structured outpatient programs offer a robust curriculum of group therapy, individual counseling, family involvement, and practical life skills development, all while allowing clients to apply recovery principles in real-world settings.

