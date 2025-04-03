Ocean Builders Secures Landmark Contract As First Housing Developer For Maldives Floating City

Maldives Floating City Architectural Rendering

Pioneering Construction of the World's First Sustainable Overwater Community

CHEYENNE, WY, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Ocean Builders , a global leader in floating habitat innovation, has signed a groundbreaking agreement to become the first official contractor to begin residential construction within the internationally acclaimed Maldives Floating City (MFC), currently in the planning and development phase. This milestone solidifies Ocean Builders' position at the forefront of climate-resilient infrastructure and sets a new precedent for sustainable overwater living on a global scale.Initially pre-selected and now contracted to build the first homes by Dutch Docklands Maldives, the master planners of the Maldives Floating City, Ocean Builders will commence construction of the development's inaugural overwater residences, built on advanced cement-based floating foundations. These homes will become the first physical structures of MFC, marking a critical step in transforming the floating city from vision to reality. Engineered for long-term durability and climate resilience, they establish a new global benchmark for sustainable, ocean-based living."The Maldives Floating City is more than a collection of floating homes-it's a revolutionary step toward sustainable ocean living. By combining innovation, luxury, and environmental harmony, we are redefining the future of coastal living to be both aspirational and ecologically responsible."- Grant Romundt, CEO, Ocean BuildersThis contract marks a significant advancement in the global conversation around sustainable urban development and climate adaptation. As the first contractor set to break ground at MFC, Ocean Builders is proud to soon contribute to one of the world's most ambitious climate-resilient housing projects, directly addressing the Maldives' urgent need for innovative, future-ready living solutions."We are not just building homes-we are creating a self-sustaining community that demonstrates the potential of innovation and environmental stewardship in shaping the future of coastal living."- Rudiger Koch, President & Chief Engineer, Ocean BuildersThe Maldives Floating City: A Vision of Sustainable LivingThe Maldives Floating City-recognized by the World Bank's Climate Resilient Housing Initiative-is a visionary urban development inspired by the natural geometry of brain coral. With floating roads and canals designed to protect and enhance the marine ecosystem, the project offers a scalable, self-sufficient alternative to traditional housing models. It stands as a globally relevant solution for coastal regions facing rising sea levels and environmental degradation.Dutch Docklands Maldives welcomed the ongoing progress and future expansion, stating:"Dutch Docklands is excited to welcome Ocean Builders' LagoonPods to the Maldives Floating City. These floating habitats will enhance reef protection and marine monitoring, aligning seamlessly with our vision for sustainable, nature-integrated developments."Ocean Builders is proud to lead the development of what is anticipated to be the world's first climate-resilient floating city-delivering innovation, sustainability, and luxury in the next evolution of overwater living.About Ocean BuildersOcean Builders is the pioneering leader in overwater habitat development, specializing in innovative floating infrastructure that redefines waterfront living. By combining cutting-edge technology with eco-conscious design, Ocean Builders is at the forefront of climate-resilient overwater development, offering sustainable marine habitats that set new industry standards.About Dutch DocklandsDutch Docklands is the global leader in floating developments, concepts, and infrastructure. Founded in 2005, the company applies Dutch water management expertise to create sustainable floating solutions. Their patented technology ensures high-quality, resilient floating structures that address climate change and rising sea levels. A key example of their innovation is the Maldives Floating City, the world's first floating city, developed in partnership with the Maldivian government. This 5,000-unit community is designed to be eco-friendly, self-sufficient, and integrated with the natural environment. Dutch Docklands is committed to sustainable urban expansion on water, minimizing environmental impact while providing new opportunities for coastal and island nations worldwide.

