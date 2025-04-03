Dig Into Small-Cap Restaurant Stock Brinker International

MENAFN - Yolo Wire) Investors hunting for outsized returns amid the current market volatility should consider taking a position in small-cap %Restaurant stock %BrinkerInternational , whose ticker symbol is (NYSE: $EAT).

Based in Dallas, Texas, Brinker International owns and operates the popular Chili's restaurant chain, as well as the lesser known Maggiano's Little Italy chain of casual dining restaurants.

A going concern since 1975, Brinker International today operates nearly 1,700 restaurant locations, primarily in the U.S. and Canada.

While not a household name, Brinker’s stock has consistently delivered massive returns to its shareholders.

In a down market, EAT stock is up 13% this year, has risen 210% over the past 12 months, and has gained nearly 1,400% in the last five years.

It would be difficult for investors to find any stock that has performed as well as Brinker International since the Covid-19 pandemic struck in 2020.

Despite the success, Brinker International has a current market capitalization of only $6.89 billion U.S., making it a small-cap security.

The company’s shares currently trade at 27 times this year’s earnings estimates, which is a little high but not excessive.

For investors interested in taking a position in Brinker stock, the share price is currently 19% below its 52-week high, opening a potential window to buy the dip.

Analysts attribute the success of Brinker International to an aggressive modernization and turnaround plan led by chief executive officer (CEO) Kevin Hochman, who assumed the top job at the company in 2022.

The modernization of Chili's restaurants, in particular, has led to rising sales and profits at Brinker International, underpinning the stock’s growth.

Investors looking to provide their portfolio with some downside protection and growth amid the current market chaos may want to consider EAT stock.