Strong Gold Intersects Send Shares Of Junior Miner Higher

MENAFN - Yolo Wire) With %Gold trading near all-time highs, investor interest remains strong—not only in the precious metal itself but also in the miners that explore and extract it. Today, a junior miner reported initial assay results that caught investors' attention.

Shares of %MapleGoldMines Ltd. (TSXV: $MGM) (OTC: $MGMLF) are on the move higher on news that the company report initial assay results from the first five drill holes completed during the 10,000-metre 2025 winter drill campaign at its 100%-owned %DouayGoldProject located along the Casa Berardi-Douay Gold Trend in Québec, Canada.

Highlights of the assay results included drill hole DO-25-338 (In the Nika Zone) intersecting 2.05 grams per tonne gold ("g/t Au") over 108.6 m (from 537.4 m downhole, or 490 m vertical depth), including 3.05 g/t Au over 55.8 m, and including 4.93 g/t Au over 17 m. This result was within a broader envelope of mineralization that returned 1.43 g/t Au over 169.5 m.

"The Company's ambitious 2025 exploration program is already yielding exciting results," stated Kiran Patankar, Maple Gold's President and Chief Executive Officer. "We have only begun to test Douay's resource expansion potential at depth using our improved geological and targeting models. Hole DO-25-338 was a planned 300-m step-out that intersected exceptional grades and widths, including the best intercept drilled to date in the Nika Zone and one of the best grade-thickness intercepts ever encountered at Douay, within the syenite that hosts the existing mineral resource. Today's result builds on the consistent gold mineralization previously identified at shallower depths in the Nika Zone and defines a new high-grade, bulk tonnage target at Douay that remains open in multiple directions."

As mentioned, shares of MGM are currently up 9.09% at $0.06 while U.S. listed shares (MGMLF) are up 10.24% at $0.042 in late-morning trading.