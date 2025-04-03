Rollout Of Smart Routing Transit System Sends Shares Of Micro Cap Higher

MENAFN - Yolo Wire) Reinventing mass %Transit is long overdue due to rising deficits and widespread inefficiencies. Today, a micro-cap company announced a bold initiative aimed at disrupting the entire bus transit industry.

Shares of %ArgoCorp (TSXV: $ARGH) (OTC: $ARGHF), a leader in next-generation transit solutions, announced earlier this morning the staged rollout of its Smart Routing™ transit system in Bradford West Gwillimbury (BWG), Ontario. The new transit system begins today providing residents with an easy-to-use app that allows them to request a ride near their door for a standard transit fare, with Smart Routes dynamically adding stops based on rider demand. Argo Transit will begin rolling out gradually to residents starting today, replacing BWG's existing fixed bus routes in the coming months.

"Today's launch in Bradford West Gwillimbury represents the debut of a new category of urban mobility," said Praveen Arichandran, CEO and co-founder of Argo. "Together with BWG Council and regional partners, we're showcasing Canadian innovation on a global stage, delivering a transit model that connects people to opportunity and sets a standard for cities worldwide."

Shares of ARGH are up on the news, currently trading at $0.24, up 2.13% while U.S. listed shares (ARGHF) are up 4.32% at $0.1781 in late-morning trading.