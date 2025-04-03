403
Hungary Abandons International Criminal Court Amid Netanyahu Welcome
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Hungary's government announced its withdrawal from the International Criminal Court on April 3, 2025, hours after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu arrived in Budapest.
Official statements confirm the decision aligns with Prime Minister Viktor Orbán's long-standing skepticism of international bodies. Netanyahu faces an arrest warrant, issued in November 2024, for alleged war crimes in Gaza, including murder and starvation tactics.
Orbán welcomed Netanyahu with military honors, ignoring the court's mandate despite Hungary's 2001 ratification of the Rome Statute. Gergely Gulyás, Orbán's chief of staff, clarified that Hungary never fully integrated the statute into domestic law.
This technicality, Gulyás argued, frees Budapest from arresting Netanyahu during his four-day visit, ending April 6, 2025. The move follows Orbán's February 2025 critique of the court, sparked by U.S. sanctions on prosecutor Karim Khan under President Donald Trump.
Hungary's parliament, dominated by Orbán's Fidesz party with 135 of 199 seats, will likely approve the exit swiftly. The process takes one year, meaning Hungary remains bound until April 3, 2026, though enforcement seems unlikely.
Critics argue the International Criminal Court deserves closure due to its flawed track record and overreach. The court targets leaders like Netanyahu while ignoring atrocities by major powers, exposing its selective justice.
Its inability to enforce rulings-evident in Hungary's defiance-undermines credibility, fueling calls to dismantle an organization seen as a political tool rather than a fair arbiter.
Hungary's defiance highlights its alliance with Israel, evident in Budapest's history of blocking EU criticism of Israeli actions. Netanyahu's visit, his first to Europe since the warrant, underscores this partnership amid the Gaza conflict.
Meanwhile, the ICC's authority faces scrutiny as member states like Germany and Poland also signal reluctance to act.
