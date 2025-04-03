403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Mexico Tops U.S. Trade Rankings As Exports Rise In February 2025
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Mexico's exports to the United States rose 3.5% year-on-year in February 2025, reaching $41.639 billion, according to official U.S. Census Bureau data.
This growth solidified Mexico's position as the United States' top trading partner, accounting for 14.7% of total trade flows. In contrast, Mexico's imports from the U.S. slightly declined by 0.1%, totaling $26.754 billion.
Mexico's trade dominance outpaced Canada and China, the second and third largest U.S. trading partners. Canada accounted for 13.7% of trade flows, with exports to the U.S. increasing by 4.6% to $34.925 billion, while imports from the U.S. decreased by 0.6% to $28.318 billion.
China's share fell to 10%, with exports to the U.S. dropping by 0.8% to $31.635 billion and imports from the U.S. plunging by 12.9% to $10.462 billion.
The broader trade landscape reflected significant shifts under ongoing tariff policies introduced by former President Donald Trump, which continue to reshape global commerce in key sectors like manufacturing and agriculture.
Despite these challenges, Mexico's trade resilience stems from deeply integrated supply chains supported by the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA ).
Total U.S. imports surged in February 2025, reaching $288.167 billion-a striking 18.8% increase compared to February 2024-while exports grew modestly by 0.3%, totaling $167.609 billion.
Mexico's Trade Resilience
Mexico's export growth highlights its reliance on non-petroleum goods, particularly automotive and electronics products, which dominate its trade profile with the U.S. However, certain sectors faced headwinds during early 2025.
Automotive exports fell by 8% year-on-year during January-February, while crude oil shipments rebounded monthly but dropped annually by 30%. Agricultural exports also faced hurdles due to stricter U.S. phytosanitary regulations.
Mexico's rise as the United States' largest trading partner reflects a long-term trend of increasing bilateral trade integration. In 2024, Mexico surpassed China in total trade volume with the U.S., reaching a record $839 billion and achieving a surplus of $171 billion.
This robust trad relationship underscores Mexico's strategic importance in global supply chains and its ability to adapt amid shifting international policies and economic uncertainties shaping future commerce trends worldwide.
This growth solidified Mexico's position as the United States' top trading partner, accounting for 14.7% of total trade flows. In contrast, Mexico's imports from the U.S. slightly declined by 0.1%, totaling $26.754 billion.
Mexico's trade dominance outpaced Canada and China, the second and third largest U.S. trading partners. Canada accounted for 13.7% of trade flows, with exports to the U.S. increasing by 4.6% to $34.925 billion, while imports from the U.S. decreased by 0.6% to $28.318 billion.
China's share fell to 10%, with exports to the U.S. dropping by 0.8% to $31.635 billion and imports from the U.S. plunging by 12.9% to $10.462 billion.
The broader trade landscape reflected significant shifts under ongoing tariff policies introduced by former President Donald Trump, which continue to reshape global commerce in key sectors like manufacturing and agriculture.
Despite these challenges, Mexico's trade resilience stems from deeply integrated supply chains supported by the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA ).
Total U.S. imports surged in February 2025, reaching $288.167 billion-a striking 18.8% increase compared to February 2024-while exports grew modestly by 0.3%, totaling $167.609 billion.
Mexico's Trade Resilience
Mexico's export growth highlights its reliance on non-petroleum goods, particularly automotive and electronics products, which dominate its trade profile with the U.S. However, certain sectors faced headwinds during early 2025.
Automotive exports fell by 8% year-on-year during January-February, while crude oil shipments rebounded monthly but dropped annually by 30%. Agricultural exports also faced hurdles due to stricter U.S. phytosanitary regulations.
Mexico's rise as the United States' largest trading partner reflects a long-term trend of increasing bilateral trade integration. In 2024, Mexico surpassed China in total trade volume with the U.S., reaching a record $839 billion and achieving a surplus of $171 billion.
This robust trad relationship underscores Mexico's strategic importance in global supply chains and its ability to adapt amid shifting international policies and economic uncertainties shaping future commerce trends worldwide.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment