403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Brazilian Companies Drive Economic Expansion In Paraguay
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazilian businesses are rapidly expanding into Paraguay, attracted by fiscal incentives, low costs, and strategic trade opportunities within Mercosur.
The maquila regime, which offers tax exemptions and duty-free exports, has become a key draw for industries seeking to optimize operations and reduce expenses.
Paraguay's stability, competitive labor costs, and access to over 80 global markets further enhance its appeal as an investment destination. The textile industry leads this trend. Brazilian company Leporis SA, known as Lup , plans to invest approximately $5 million in a new factory in Alto Paraná.
This facility aims to produce 20 million pairs of socks annually while creating at least 350 direct jobs. Other sectors such as agroindustry, logistics, electronics, and metalworking are also increasing their presence in Paraguay, taking advantage of the country's favorable business environment.
Infrastructure developments like the Corredor Bioceánico are transforming regional logistics. This corridor will connect Paraguay with Atlantic and Pacific ports, facilitating trade across South America.
Additionally, agreements like the Economic Complementation Agreement between Brazil and Paraguay support industries such as autoparts manufacturing, fostering job creation and industrial growth.
Paraguay's government actively promotes foreign investment. Jhonny Ojeda, a commercial attaché in Curitiba, Brazil, works to deepen economic ties between the two nations. He emphasizes Paraguay's role as a production hub with growing connections to Asian markets like Thailand and Malaysia.
Brazil remains Paraguay's top investor, contributing $1.321 billion in 2023 alone. Bilateral trade reached $6.683 billion by late 2024, with projections exceeding $7 billion by year-end.
Over 229 Brazilian companies now operate in Paraguay, reinforcing its position as a competitive regional business hub. This trend highlights the growing economic interdependence between the two nations and Paraguay's strategic importance in South America's economic landscape.
The maquila regime, which offers tax exemptions and duty-free exports, has become a key draw for industries seeking to optimize operations and reduce expenses.
Paraguay's stability, competitive labor costs, and access to over 80 global markets further enhance its appeal as an investment destination. The textile industry leads this trend. Brazilian company Leporis SA, known as Lup , plans to invest approximately $5 million in a new factory in Alto Paraná.
This facility aims to produce 20 million pairs of socks annually while creating at least 350 direct jobs. Other sectors such as agroindustry, logistics, electronics, and metalworking are also increasing their presence in Paraguay, taking advantage of the country's favorable business environment.
Infrastructure developments like the Corredor Bioceánico are transforming regional logistics. This corridor will connect Paraguay with Atlantic and Pacific ports, facilitating trade across South America.
Additionally, agreements like the Economic Complementation Agreement between Brazil and Paraguay support industries such as autoparts manufacturing, fostering job creation and industrial growth.
Paraguay's government actively promotes foreign investment. Jhonny Ojeda, a commercial attaché in Curitiba, Brazil, works to deepen economic ties between the two nations. He emphasizes Paraguay's role as a production hub with growing connections to Asian markets like Thailand and Malaysia.
Brazil remains Paraguay's top investor, contributing $1.321 billion in 2023 alone. Bilateral trade reached $6.683 billion by late 2024, with projections exceeding $7 billion by year-end.
Over 229 Brazilian companies now operate in Paraguay, reinforcing its position as a competitive regional business hub. This trend highlights the growing economic interdependence between the two nations and Paraguay's strategic importance in South America's economic landscape.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment