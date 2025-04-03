Bright Futures Talent Showcase Highlights Youth Skills And The Way To Happiness

MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)The Way to Happiness Association of Tennessee recently hosted the Bright Futures Talent Showcase, an inspiring event that provided nine young participants the opportunity to demonstrate their unique skills. From musical performances to athletic feats and creative displays, each participant brought something special to the stage, showing how dedication and practice lead to competence.

The showcase directly aligns with the precept Be Competent from The Way to Happiness, the common-sense moral guide written by L. Ron Hubbard. This precept emphasizes the importance of learning, practice, and continuous self-improvement to achieve success in life. Through their performances, the youth exemplified how competence is built through effort and determination.

“The Bright Futures Talent Showcase is about more than just performance-it's about celebrating young people who are developing their skills and working toward their goals,” said a spokesperson for The Way to Happiness Association of Tennessee.“Encouraging competence and confidence in youth leads to brighter futures for individuals and the community as a whole.”

The Way to Happiness is a non-religious moral code composed of 21 precepts designed to guide individuals toward ethical and fulfilling lives. It has been distributed in more than 100 languages and utilized by people from all walks of life, including educators, community leaders, law enforcement, and human rights advocates. The book's teachings help foster respect, integrity, and personal responsibility.

The event organizers plan to continue hosting initiatives that promote positivity and personal development among youth. For more information about The Way to Happiness Association of Tennessee and upcoming events, visit twthtn.