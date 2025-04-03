EDGE Group Advances Anti-Drone Cooperation With The Brazilian Navy
Agreement aims to develop and deploy counter- drone systems tailored to naval defence requirements, with a focus on autonomous surface and aerial systems
Rio de Janeiro, Brazil: 03 April 2025 - EDGE, one of the world's leading advanced technology companies and defence groups, has announced the signing of a strategic letter of intent with the Brazilian Navy, through the Navy's Weapons Systems Directorate, detailing the joint development of anti-drone systems. The next phase will involve establishing a joint working group, comprising technical experts from both parties, to advance the established partnership.
The objective of this cooperation is to develop and deploy counter- drone systems tailored to naval defence needs, with a focus on autonomous surface and aerial technologies. These systems will incorporate advanced sensors, such as radars and electro-optical technologies, combined with signal jamming capabilities to effectively neutralise threats from autonomous air and surface vehicles.
The document was signed at LAAD Defence & Security 2025, currently being held at the Riocentro Exhibition & Convention Center in Rio de Janeiro.
This milestone represents a continued commitment to strengthening technical, operational, and logistical cooperation with the Brazilian Navy, with a shared focus on advancing sophisticated anti-drone systems for naval applications.
