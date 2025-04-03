European Parliament Allow Introduction Of Trade Measures Against Google And Apple

The European Union is considering the introduction of trade measures against American technology giants as a response to US tariffs, Azernews reports.

"Yes, we can legally apply measures not only to goods but also to services. And we know that, as the European Union, we have a trade deficit of about 100 billion euros, while the revenue of American technology giants in the EU accounts for about 30% of their global turnover. Of course, if the situation escalates, we will consider measures against these tech giants," said an EU representative when asked whether the European Parliament expects the imposition of duties on American digital technology companies like Google, Apple, and Meta in response to US tariffs.

He also emphasized that Brussels still prefers to resolve the situation through negotiations. However, as a last resort, the EU is prepared to use "heavy weapons"-referring to a tool designed to combat coercion. This measure would allow countermeasures against a country that imposes undue pressure on the EU, effectively balancing the scales in trade relations.

In this high-stakes diplomatic dance, the EU is weighing its options carefully. While it seeks to avoid further escalation, it is also signaling that it will not shy away from using economic power to protect its interests and maintain a level playing field for European businesses.