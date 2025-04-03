Turkish Statistical Institute Reports 12-Month Average Inflation

Pensioners, tenants and homeowners who were curious about the inflation data for March were eagerly waiting for the figures to be announced. These data, which are especially critical for salary calculations and rent increase rates, have been announced.

Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) announced the inflation data for March.

Accordingly, inflation was 2.46 percent on a monthly basis in March, while it decreased to 38.1 percent on an annual basis .

Inflation month by month

Inflation increased by 5.03 percent monthly in January and reached 42.12 percent annually.

In February, inflation decreased to 39.05 percent annually, with a monthly increase of 2.27 percent.

In March, inflation increased by 2.46 percent monthly and decreased to 38.10 percent annually.

The change in CPI in March 2025 was a 2.46 percent increase compared to the previous month, a 10.06 percent increase compared to December of the previous year, a 38.10 percent increase compared to the same month of the previous year and a 51.26 percent increase compared to twelve-month averages.

Monthly changes in the three main expenditure groups with the highest weight were a 4.94 percent increase in food and non-alcoholic beverages, a 0.25 percent increase in transportation and a 2.10 percent increase in housing. The effects of the relevant main groups on monthly changes were 1.23 percent in food and non-alcoholic beverages, 0.04 percent in transportation and 0.33 percent in housing.

Of the 143 main headings covered in the index (Individual Consumption Classification by Purpose - COICOP Level 5), as of March 2025, there was a decrease in the index of 25 main headings, while there was no change in the index of 5 main headings. There was an increase in the index of 113 main headings.

The change in CPI excluding unprocessed food products, energy, tobacco and gold was realized as 1.30 percent increase in March 2025 compared to the previous month, 9.31 percent increase compared to December of the previous year, 36.99 percent increase compared to the same month of the previous year and 50.56 percent increase compared to twelve-month averages.

What was the inflation expectation for March?

AA Finans's survey of expectations regarding the March inflation data conducted by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) was concluded with the participation of 19 economists.

The average of March inflation expectations of economists participating in the survey was 2.87 percent. Economists' inflation expectations for March ranged from 2.15 percent to 3.20 percent. According to the average of economists' March inflation expectations (2.87 percent), annual inflation, which was 39.05 percent the previous month, was expected to decrease to 38.66 percent.