EU Collects Over Half Of Funds Required To Buy 2 Mln Artillery Rounds For Ukraine - Kallas

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Europe must provide military assistance to Ukraine as soon as possible. Of the EUR 5 billion pledged to Ukraine this year for the purchase of at least 2 million ammunition rounds, EU member states already have more than 50%.

This was stated by the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Kaja Kallas, who spoke on the doorstep of an informal meeting of EU defense ministers in Warsaw on Thursday, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

As Kallas emphasized, Europe must "help Ukraine as fast as possible."

She recalled that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky urged partners to provide EUR 5 billion for the purchase of at least 2 million ammunition rounds for the Armed Forces.

“I am glad to see that actually we already have different proposals or different countries are coming with their willingness to do this, so we already have more than 50% of what is needed,” Kallas said.

She added that from today's meeting she expects the countries to report what else they can do to help Ukraine in a very short time.

“The stronger the Ukrainians are on the battlefield, the stronger they are at the negotiating table,” Kallas concluded.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the European Union should provide Ukraine with everything it needs to effectively defend itself against Russian aggression and, in particular, supply the country with ammunition worth EUR 5 billion.

Photo: Stenbocki maja/EL-i Nõukogu