Russians Attempting To Cross Road And Break Through To Pokrovsk From East Military Spox

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The situation along the Pokrovsk-Kostiantynivka road remains critical as Russian forces intensify efforts to cross it.

Major Viktor Trehubov, spokesperson for the Khortytsia Operational and Strategic Group of Forces, shared this update on Ukrainian television, Ukrinform reports.

"It [the situation] is dangerous as they are trying to cross it [the Pokrovsk-Kostiantynivka road]. They are actively attacking in all directions. Previously, Russian forces focused more on bypassing Pokrovsk from the western side, but now their efforts have shifted eastward to the Pokrovsk-Kostiantynivka road, located slightly farther from the city. This is where they are currently attempting to break through," Trehubov explained.

He emphasized that the Pokrovsk direction remains the most active hotspot, with the Toretsk and Novopavlivka sectors following closely. The Lyman and Kramatorsk directions are also significant. "In essence, no area has lost relevance. While the Siversk and Kharkiv directions may be slightly less critical, nothing can be deemed secondary right now. The Russians are attacking wherever they can and appear determined to continue," Trehubov added.

According to Trehubov, Russian forces have been intensifying shelling in the Lyman sector in an attempt to regain lost territory. Their tactical goal remains to reach the administrative borders of the Luhansk and Donetsk regions.

"It is evident that will persist in this objective until they suffer sufficient losses to make it impossible," he noted.

As reported by Ukrinform, 216 combat confrontations between Ukrainian Defense Forces and Russian forces were recorded along the frontline on April 2.